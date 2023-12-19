Port Vale vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Port Vale vs Middlesbrough Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Port Vale vs Middlesbrough match for the Carabao Cup.
What time is the Port Vale vs Middlesbrough match for Carabao Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Port Vale vs Middlesbrough of December 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 9:45 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 9:45 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Middlesbrough's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Seny Dieng, Rav van den Berg, Dael Fry, Alex Bangura, Anfernee Dijksteel, Matt Crooks, Daniel Barlaser, Jonathan Howson, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Sam Greenwood.
Seny Dieng, Rav van den Berg, Dael Fry, Alex Bangura, Anfernee Dijksteel, Matt Crooks, Daniel Barlaser, Jonathan Howson, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Sam Greenwood.
Latest Port Vale lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Connor Ripley, Jason Lowe, Kofi Balmer, Jesse Debrah, Oliver Arblaster, Funso Ojo, Conor Grant, Gavin Massey, Ben Garrity, Ethan Chislett and Alfie Devine.
Connor Ripley, Jason Lowe, Kofi Balmer, Jesse Debrah, Oliver Arblaster, Funso Ojo, Conor Grant, Gavin Massey, Ben Garrity, Ethan Chislett and Alfie Devine.
Middlesbrough players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Port Vale and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Middlesbrough. Player Emmanuel Latte Lath (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Tuesday. Midfielder Matt Crooks (#25) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 29-year-old goalkeeper Seny Dieng (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Tuesday.
Middlesbrough in the tournament
Middlesbrough is the last place in the EFL Championship, it has 15 points after 4 games won, 3 drawn and 13 lost. In the Carabao Cup they managed to overcome the first phase by winning 3 to 2 against Huddersfield Town at the Hillsborough Stadium, the second phase they faced Bolton Wanderers and won 3 to 1 and in the third phase they won 3 to 2 against Bradford . They got their ticket to the quarterfinals by beating Exeter City 2-0 in the round of 16. Their last game was against Swansea City on 16 December, the game ended in a 2-1 defeat at the Swansea.com Stadium and they thus lost another match in the EFL Championship. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
Port Vale players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Middlesbrough and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Port Vale. Player Ben Garrity (#8) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Tuesday. Midfielder Ethan Chislett (#10) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in EFL League One. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 30-year-old goalkeeper Connor Ripley (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL League One, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Tuesday .
Port Vale in the tournament
Port Vale had a good start to the 2023-2024 EFL League One season, they are in fifteenth position in the general table after 7 games won, 4 drawn and 9 lost, they have 25 points. In the first round of the Carabao Cup they won 3-2 against Fleetwood, in the second round they won on penalties against Crewe Alexandra, in the third round they faced Sutton United and won by one goal. They got their ticket to the quarterfinals by defeating Mansfield 1-0 in the round of 16. Their last game was on December 16, resulting in a 3-2 victory against Wigan Athletic at Vale Park and in that way they won another EFL League One match. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team that they have and the good time they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Vale Park is located in the city of Burslem, United Kingdom. It will be the venue for this match, has a capacity of 15,695 spectators and is the home of Port Vale of the EFL League One. It was opened on August 20, 1950 and had a refurbishment in 1989.