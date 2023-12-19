Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 live
Where and how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 online and live
Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 match corresponding to Matchday 16 of the Bundesliga?
Argentina: 9:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 9:30 p.m.
Brazil: 9:30 p.m.
Chile: 9:30 p.m.
Colombia: 9:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m.
United States: 10:30 p.m. PT and 11:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 9:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 p.m.
Peru: 00:30 hours
Uruguay: 02:30 hours
Venezuela: 9:30 p.m.
Japan: 9:30 p.m.
India: 08:30 hours
Nigeria: 2:30 p.m.
South Africa: 3:30 p.m.
Australia: 3:30 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 4:30 p.m.
Borussia Dortmund Statements
"It's something I can't stop. I can't influence it. I can only influence myself and how I will deal with the situation. I have no problem with what other people think of me. What matters is what the team thinks of me. myself and the people I work with every day. And thanks to them I feel very good.
"We have shown in the past that we can go through difficult phases. That gives us self-confidence and courage."
“We can't say enough about Seb, how special his story is here. "He will be an important factor for us tomorrow before we leave for the African Cup soon."
“We have shown in the past that we can go through difficult phases. We have also seen in the last three games that the team is counterattacking on the field. “Together we are willing to take down the goat.”
Mainz's latest lineup
Borussia Dortmund's latest lineup
How does Mainz 05 arrive?
How do Borussia Dortmund arrive?