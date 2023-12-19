Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
Image: Mainz 05

ADVERTISEMENT

3:00 AM8 minutes ago

Don't leave here to follow Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Signal Iduna. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:55 AM13 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:50 AM18 minutes ago

What time is the Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 match corresponding to Matchday 16 of the Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 match on December 19, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:30 p.m.

Brazil: 9:30 p.m.

Chile: 9:30 p.m.

Colombia: 9:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:30 p.m.

United States: 10:30 p.m. PT and 11:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 9:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:30 p.m.

Peru: 00:30 hours

Uruguay: 02:30 hours

Venezuela: 9:30 p.m.

Japan: 9:30 p.m.

India: 08:30 hours

Nigeria: 2:30 p.m.

South Africa: 3:30 p.m.

Australia: 3:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 4:30 p.m.

2:45 AM23 minutes ago

Borussia Dortmund Statements

Edin Terzić spoke after his draw against PSG: “Have I heard about the rumors ten Hag? How am I supposed to ignore this when you've already told me twice? "I can't ignore it and it's something I can't deal with," he said. I can't influence the questions people ask me or what people think about me. I am someone who likes to take responsibility and I like to be someone who fights. If I don't do it, how can I expect anyone to do it for me? I have no problem with what others think of me. What matters is what the team thinks of me and the people who get to observe me at work every day. And they really make me feel good."

"It's something I can't stop. I can't influence it. I can only influence myself and how I will deal with the situation. I have no problem with what other people think of me. What matters is what the team thinks of me. myself and the people I work with every day. And thanks to them I feel very good.

"We have shown in the past that we can go through difficult phases. That gives us self-confidence and courage."

“We can't say enough about Seb, how special his story is here. "He will be an important factor for us tomorrow before we leave for the African Cup soon."

“We have shown in the past that we can go through difficult phases. We have also seen in the last three games that the team is counterattacking on the field. “Together we are willing to take down the goat.”

2:40 AM28 minutes ago

Mainz's latest lineup

Batz - da Costa, van den Berg, Kohr, Mwene - Krauß, Papela - Gruda, Richter, Burkardt - Ajorque.
2:35 AM33 minutes ago

Borussia Dortmund's latest lineup

Nicolas, Scally, Elvedi, Wöber, Netz, Weigl, Reitz, Koné, Honorat, Hack, Pléa
2:30 AM38 minutes ago

How does Mainz 05 arrive?

Mainz 05 has six games without knowing the victory, most of them accumulated defeats, in its last game it played, the German squad lost by the minimum against Heidenhem, so it will seek to add three and break the bad streak that accumulates.

2:25 AM43 minutes ago

How do Borussia Dortmund arrive?

Borussia Dortmund tied 1-1 on the last day of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, thus qualifying for the next round of this edition, where they will seek to have a great duel. In addition, they would have previously lost three goals to two against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, so they will look to get a victory in this match.

2:20 AMan hour ago

The Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 match will be played at the Signal Iduna Stadium

The Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 match will be played at the Signal Iduna located in Los Angeles, United States. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05 match, corresponding to Matchday 16 of the Buendesliga. The match will take place at the Signal Iduna Stadium at 2:45 p.m.
VAVEL Logo