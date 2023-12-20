Celtics vs Warriors LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Warriors vs Celtics match for NBA Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Warriors vs Celtics of 19th December in several countries
Watch out for this Warriors player:
Stephen Curry, whose full name is Wardell Stephen Curry II, is one of the NBA's most accomplished basketball players and is considered one of the best shooters of all time. Curry is famous for his exceptional ability to shoot from long distance. He has revolutionized the game with his ability to consistently score three-pointers from astounding distances. He has set several records for three-pointers in a season and has been a leader in three-pointers made. In addition to his shooting ability, Curry is known for his ball handling, court vision and ability to create opportunities for both himself and his teammates. His dynamic and exciting style of play has captivated fans around the world.
Watch out for this Celtics player:
Jrue Holiday, has excelled at both ends of the court, being recognized for both his defensive prowess and his ability to score and dish out assists. Holiday is known for his versatility on the court. He is a solid defender, capable of marking players at any position, and has well-developed offensive skills, including good ball handling and the ability to score from the perimeter. Jrue Holiday has made a significant mark on the NBA over the years, and his impact on both ends of the court has made him one of the league's standout players.
About the Stadium
The Chase Center is located in the Mission Bay neighborhood near the water on the east side of San Francisco. The stadium has a capacity of about 18,000 to 19,000 spectators during sporting events. In addition to being the home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center has hosted a variety of events, including concerts, shows and other sporting events. The Chase Center features a modern and technologically advanced design. It has state-of-the-art architectural and technological features, including a state-of-the-art LED lighting system. The stadium is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including high-definition screens, advanced sound systems and enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity to provide attendees with an immersive multimedia experience.
What's happening to the Warriors?
On the other hand, the Warriors are having one of the worst performances in the NBA season, being one of the worst teams not only in the Western Conference, but in the entire league, being second to last in the standings with only eleven wins. Currently, the Warriors have a negative average both at home and away since, in both situations, they have a negative record, becoming one of the teams that have not been able to make their home stand out. As for their basket average, they are at .411.
Celtics continue to set the record straight
There is no better team in the NBA right now than the Celtics, the lucky team continues to dominate the court and they have proven it, simply their record so far speaks for itself, a total of 12 undefeated home games and half of their away games reinforcing the green numbers, placing the Celtics in first place in the NBA's Eastern Conference. They also have the highest scoring rating by averaging a total of .783, in fact, the best record in the entire league. However, we will have to see what it means to visit the Warriors in this game because as visitors, they have not been able to impose conditions, however, the Warriors are going through a bad streak that could be taken advantage of by the Celtics.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to seek to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams will now have to concentrate on having a great performance for the rest of the season if they want to become champions.
Kick-off time
The Warriors vs Celtics match will be played at Chase Center, in California, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
