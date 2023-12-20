Rangers vs St Johnstone LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rangers FC vs St. Johnstone live, as well as the latest information from Ibrox Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Rangers FC vs St. Johnstone live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Rangers FC vs St. Johnstone match live on TV and online?
The Rangers FC vs St. Johnstone match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Rangers FC vs St. Johnstone?
This is the kick-off time for the Rangers FC vs St. Johnstone match on December 20, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:45 hrs. -
Chile: 15:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs. -
Spain: 21:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:45 hrs. -
Peru: 14:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. -
Referee team
Referee: Alan James Muir.
Key player at St. Johnstone
One of the players to keep in mind in St. Johnstone is Nicholas Clark, the 32-year-old Scottish-born center forward, has played four games so far in the Scottish League 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has one assist and three goals, these against; Kilmarnock twice and Motherwell.
Key player at Rangers FC
One of the most outstanding players in Rangers FC is Abdallah Sima, the 22 year old Senegalese born center forward has played 16 games in the current edition of the Scottish League, in the total of games he already has one assist and nine goals, these against; Livingston, Aberdeen, St. Mirren, Hibernian twice, St. Mirren twice, Hearts and Dundee.
History Rangers FC vs. St. Johnstone
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2022, Rangers FC dominate the record with four wins, no draws have been recorded and St. Johnstone have won one meeting.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Rangers FC with 10 goals to St. Johnstone's two.
Actuality - St. Johnstone
St. Johnstone has been playing a bad role in the current edition of the Scottish League, as after playing a total of 17 games, is in the number eight position in the standings with 18 points, this was achieved after winning four games, drawing six and losing seven, leaving a goal difference of -11, this after scoring 17 goals and conceding 23.
Hearts 1 - 0 St. Johnstone
St. Johnstone 1 - 3 Celtic FC
St. Johnstone 1 - 0 St. Mirren
Motherwell 1 - 1 St. Johnstone
St. Johnstone 1 - 0 Hibernian
Actuality - Rangers FC
Rangers FC has been having a good performance in the Scottish League 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 16 games is in the number two position in the standings with 37 points, this score was achieved after winning 12 games, drawing one and losing three, also has scored 33 goals and conceded eight, for a goal difference of +25.
Rangers FC 2 - 0 St. Mirren
Hearts 0 - 1 Rangers FC
Rangers FC 3 - 1 Dundee
Real Betis 2 - 3 Rangers FC
Rangers FC 1 - 0 Aberdeen.
The match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium
The match between Rangers FC and St. Johnstone will take place at the Ibrox Stadium in the city of Glasgow (Scotland), the stadium is where Rangers Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1899 and has a capacity for approximately 51,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Rangers FC vs St. Johnstone, valid for the 12th matchday of the Scottish League 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
