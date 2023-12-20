Benfica vs AVS LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Portuguese League Cup Match
Photo: Disclosure/Benfica

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:15 AMan hour ago

Watch Benfica vs AVS Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Benfica vs AVS match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
3:10 AMan hour ago

BENFICA!

Photo: Disclosure/Benfica
Photo: Disclosure/Benfica
3:05 AMan hour ago

FIRST DUEL!

Benfica and AVS have never faced each other before in history. It will be the first clash between the two teams.
3:00 AMan hour ago

AVS OUT OF HOME!

Arouca Vive o Sonho (AVS) has shown a remarkable performance in recent games. They stood out with important victories over FC Porto B 3-2, Santa Clara 2-1 and Feirense 2-1, demonstrating consistency and ability to face challenging opponents. 

Despite an exciting draw 3-3 against Valladolid, in a friendly match, the team maintained its defensive strength and determination, achieving close victories, such as the game against Dumiense 1-0 and Académico Viseu 2-1.

< In previous clashes, AVS showed resilience, beating Louletano 1-0 and winning difficult games away from home, such as against Leiria 2-1 and Marítimo 1-0.

With With a consistent performance, both in domestic and away matches, AVS are demonstrating the tactical and mental ability to achieve victories and remain competitive, suggesting a promising season ahead.

2:55 AMan hour ago

BENFICA AT HOME!

Benfica went through a series of games with varying results. After a 1-1 draw against Farense, two exciting draws followed, a 3-3 against Inter and a 1-1 draw with Casa Pia. The team achieved a 2-0 victory over Famalicão and a crucial 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. However, they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad and a 2-0 setback to Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

The trajectory had high points, such as the 1-0 victory over FC Porto and an impressive 4-0 result over Vitória SC. However, the inconsistent performance was reflected in draws against Farense, Inter and Casa Pia, as well as defeats to Real Sociedad and Red Bull Salzburg. The team has shown moments of brilliance, but has also faced challenges in its quest for consistency and more solid results throughout these recent clashes.

2:50 AMan hour ago

GAME STAGE!

The Estádio da Luz is located in Lisbon. It is an icon of Portuguese football and a sanctuary for Sport Lisboa and Benfica fans. Located in Lisbon, it is located in Lisbon. It is one of the largest stadiums in Europe, with a capacity for more than 65 thousand spectators. Opened in 2003, it replaced the old Estádio da Luz and since then has been the scene of memorable moments in football.

Its imposing and modern architecture, combined with the The vibrant atmosphere of games creates an electrifying environment for fans. The stadium is not open. It is just a competition venue, but also an entertainment and events center, with infrastructure for large shows and conferences.

É It is the beating heart where fans gather to passionately support Benfica on its journeys, creating a unique synergy between the team and the fans. The club's rich history is intertwined with the achievements and epic moments experienced in this iconic stadium, which continues to be a symbol of pride for Benfica fans and a point of reference in the Portuguese sports scene.

2:45 AMan hour ago

HOW AVS?

Arouca Vive o Sonho (AVS) has shown a very competitive performance in recent games. With a series of mixed results, they demonstrated resilience and determination. Starting with a crucial 2-0 victory over Ferreira, followed by another narrow 3-2 victory against FC Porto B, they showed consistent offensive power. The 1-0 victory over Benfica B stood out, demonstrating the ability to beat strong opponents.

However, they faced obstacles with defeats by narrow margins, such as against Nacional 1-0 and Santa Clara 2- 1. Despite these defeats, they showed resilience, winning important clashes such as against Feirense 2-1 and Penafiel 1-0.

AVS appears to be in good shape, remaining competitive and showing consistency throughout the games. With a mix of valuable victories and narrow defeats, the team is demonstrating potential and determination to face future challenges in the league.

2:40 AMan hour ago

HOW DOES BENFICA ARRIVE?

Benfica has had a mixed sequence in recent games. It started with a crucial 1-0 win against Braga, followed by a great 3-1 victory over Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League. However, there were some disappointing draws against Farense and Moreirense, both ending 1-1 and 0-0 respectively. The thrilling 3-3 draw against Inter in the Champions League showed the team's strength, while the 2-0 victory over Famalicão in the Portuguese Cup was promising. The game against Sporting CP was crucial, with Benfica winning 2-1. However, there was a 3-1 defeat against Real Sociedad and later convincing victories against Chaves and Arouca 2-0 in both games . Overall, the team had ups and downs, but achieved some important victories.
2:35 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Luz Stadium

The Benfica vs AVS game will be played at Luz Stadium, with a capacity at 65.000 people.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Portuguese League Cup: Benfica vs AVS live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo