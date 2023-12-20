Wolsburg vs Bayern Munich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
FC Bayern Munich

2:30 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Wolsburg vs Bayern Munich in a Bundesliga

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Wolsburg vs Bayern Munich match in the Bundesliga.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

What time is Wolsburg vs Bayern Munich match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Wolsburg vs Bayern Munich of December 20th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 4:30 p.m.
Chile: 4:30 p.m.
Colombia: 2:30 p.m.
Peru: 2:30 p.m.
USA: 2:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 3:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 10:30 p.m. ET
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Wolsburg vs Bayern Munich live

The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Wolsburg vs Bayern Munich in streaming, it will be tuned on ESPN+.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Background

This will be the 60th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory, leaving 46 wins for Bayern, 9 draws and 4 for Wolsburg, with a very uneven balance.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

Last 5 meetings

In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 4 wins have gone to Bayern, while Wolsburg have 1 win and a very even scoreline, with only one draw in the last 5 meetings.
VfL Wolfsburg 2 - 4 Bayern Munich, Feb. 5, 2023, German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 2 - 0 VfL Wolfsburg, Aug. 14, 2022, German Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg 2 - 2 Bayern Munich, May 14, 2022, German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 4 - 0 VfL Wolfsburg, Dec. 17, 2021, German Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg 2 - 3 Bayern Munich, Apr. 17, 2021, German Bundesliga
2:05 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Bayern player

England attacker, 30-year-old Harry Kane has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the German league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Wolsburg player

Denmark's attacker, 24-year-old Jonas Wind has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the German league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
1:55 AM2 hours ago

How is Wolsburg coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against RB Leipzig, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
SV Darmstadt 98 0 - 1 VfL Wolfsburg, Dec. 16, 2023, German Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg 0 - 1 SC Freiburg, Dec. 9, 2023, German Bundesliga
Borussia Monchengladbach 1 - 0 VfL Wolfsburg, Dec. 5, 2023, German Cup
VfL Bochum 3 - 1 VfL Wolfsburg, Dec. 2, 2023, German Bundesliga
VfL Wolfsburg 2 - 1 RB Leipzig, Nov. 25, 2023, German Bundesliga
1:50 AM2 hours ago

How is Bayern coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against VfB Stuttgart, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Bayern Munich 3 - 0 VfB Stuttgart, Dec. 17, 2023, German Bundesliga
Manchester United 0 - 1 Bayern Munich, Dec. 12, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Eintracht Frankfurt 5 - 1 Bayern Munich, Dec. 9, 2023, German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 0 - 0 FC Copenhagen, Nov. 29, 2023, UEFA Champions League
FC Cologne 0 - 1 Bayern Munich, Nov. 24, 2023, German Bundesliga
1:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Wolsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga match. The match will take place at Volkswagen-Arena, at 14:30.
