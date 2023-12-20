Barcelona vs Almeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Barcelona vs Almeria Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Barcelona vs Almeria match for the LaLiga.
What time is the Barcelona vs Almeria match for LaLiga 2023?
This is the start time of the game Barcelona vs Almeria of December 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Colombia: 1:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 8:00 PM on Movistar+ and DAZN.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on Blue To Go Video Everywhere and Sky HD.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM.
Peru: 1:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports App.
Almeria's last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Luís Maximiano, César Montes, Edgar González, Chumi, Dion Lopy, Lucas Robertone, Sergio Akieme, Alejandro Pozo, Léo Baptistão, Adrián Embarba and Sergio Arribas.
Barcelona's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Iñaki Peña, Iñigo Martínez, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde, João Cancelo, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Oriol Romeu, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal.
Players to follow from Almeria
The next three players are considered key to Almeria's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Barcelona. The Spanish player Sergio Arribas (#19) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Wednesday. Forward Largie Ramazani (#7) is another distributor of play on the court that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 24-year-old goalkeeper Luís Maximiano (#25) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday.
Almeria in the tournament
Almeria had a bad start to the 2023-2024 LaLiga season, they are in the last position of the general table after 0 games won, 5 tied and 12 lost, they have 5 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 7 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Almería's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on December 17, it resulted in a 0-0 draw against Mallorca at the Power Horse Stadium and in this way they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Barcelona players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Barcelona's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Almería. Poland player Robert Lewandowski (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Wednesday. Midfielder Ilkay Gündogan (#22) is another play distributor on the pitch that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 24-year-old goalkeeper Iñaki Peña (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday.
Barcelona in the tournament
The Barcelona football team started the 2023-2024 LaLiga season (Spain's first football division) well, they are in fourth position in the general table with 10 games won, 5 tied and 2 lost, achieving 35 points. Barcelona seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last match was on December 16, it ended in a 0-0 draw against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium is located in the city of Barcelona, Spain. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 60,000 spectators and is the temporary home of the Barcelona Football Club. It was inaugurated on May 20, 1929 and is one of the oldest stadiums in Spain.