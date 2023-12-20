PSG vs Metz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for PSG vs Metz live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Parc des Princes.
Where and how to watch PSG vs Metz online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel

PSG vs Metz can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the PSG vs Metz match corresponding to Matchday 16 of Ligue 1?

This is the start time of the PSG vs Metz match on December 20, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 5:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 01:00 hours

Nigeria: 07:00 hours

South Africa: 08:00 hours

Australia: 08:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 09:00 hours

Borussia Dortmund Statements

Luis Enrique spoke prior to the match against Metz: “To win we have to play against teams with different styles. It will be a very difficult game, against a team that does not have much of the ball but appreciates transitions. He won't leave many spaces and will defend low. We will see how to attack the depth depending on the spaces it leaves us. Winning this game will be important for confidence, to give joy to our fans, to have a good holiday and come back stronger in January."

“We are still at the beginning of our stage as a team. I am more than satisfied with this start to the season, with the results. Having such a difficult Champions League group gave us a good feeling. We are first in the Ligue 1 standings and that is the place we would like to occupy throughout the season. Stronger in February? It was a real thought on my part and a hope that we would continue to make progress over the months. I am totally convinced of it. If I'm wrong, they'll criticize me harshly, but I don't care. I've been criticized my whole life. That's my role. I see that the team is improving, many things are being done very well. "There is one game left this year and I would like us to be able to give our fans a victory."

“I'm happy because I really wanted to return to Spain. Coming home is always nice. It is a region of Spain that I really like because it is close to my city, Gijón. We know Real Sociedad very well but also its very good coach, its very good players, its fans and the city, which is one of the most beautiful in Spain. They finished first in their group ahead of runners-up Inter Milan. "It will be a very difficult matchup."

“He is a player perhaps a little unknown to those who do not follow La Liga. It's very important. He played as a right back, as a left back, as a midfielder, as a forward... he has technical ability and sacrifices himself for a team with so many predispositions. He's fun and friendly...he's got it all!"

Metz's latest lineup

Oukidja - Kouao, Traoré, Candé, Udol - Jean Jacques, Camara, Jallow, Van Den Kerkhof - Sabaly, Elisor.
PSG's latest lineup

Tenas - Danilo, Marquinhos (cap), Hernandez - Ugarte, Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Kang-In Lee - Dembélé, Barcola, Mbappé.
How does Metz arrive?

Metz lost in its last game against Montpellier by the minimum, and previously it would have lost in two more games, in this match it will seek to surprise and add three.
How do PSG arrive?

PSG has two consecutive games without being victorious, in this competition they tied 1-1 against LOSC, in addition to previously tying against Borussia Dortmund with the same score.

The PSG vs Metz match will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium

The PSG vs Metz match will be played at the Parc des Princes located in France, Paris. The property has a capacity for 48,583 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the PSG vs Metz match, corresponding to Matchday 16 of Ligue 1. The match will take place at the Parc des Princes Stadium at 2:00 p.m.
