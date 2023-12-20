PSG vs Metz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch PSG vs Metz online and live
PSG vs Metz can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.
What time is the PSG vs Metz match corresponding to Matchday 16 of Ligue 1?
Argentina: 2:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.
Brazil: 2:00 p.m.
Chile: 2:00 p.m.
Colombia: 2:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 5:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 01:00 hours
Nigeria: 07:00 hours
South Africa: 08:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 09:00 hours
Borussia Dortmund Statements
“We are still at the beginning of our stage as a team. I am more than satisfied with this start to the season, with the results. Having such a difficult Champions League group gave us a good feeling. We are first in the Ligue 1 standings and that is the place we would like to occupy throughout the season. Stronger in February? It was a real thought on my part and a hope that we would continue to make progress over the months. I am totally convinced of it. If I'm wrong, they'll criticize me harshly, but I don't care. I've been criticized my whole life. That's my role. I see that the team is improving, many things are being done very well. "There is one game left this year and I would like us to be able to give our fans a victory."
“I'm happy because I really wanted to return to Spain. Coming home is always nice. It is a region of Spain that I really like because it is close to my city, Gijón. We know Real Sociedad very well but also its very good coach, its very good players, its fans and the city, which is one of the most beautiful in Spain. They finished first in their group ahead of runners-up Inter Milan. "It will be a very difficult matchup."
“He is a player perhaps a little unknown to those who do not follow La Liga. It's very important. He played as a right back, as a left back, as a midfielder, as a forward... he has technical ability and sacrifices himself for a team with so many predispositions. He's fun and friendly...he's got it all!"