USV Hercules vs Ajax LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch KNVB Cup Match

Retrospect
This will be the first time in history that USV Hercules and Ajax have met, regardless of the competition.
Probable Ajax
Ajax's probable team for the match is: Ramaj, Gaaei, Sutalo, Hato and Sosa; Hlynsson, Tahirovic and Taylor; Berghuis, Akpom and Forbs.
Probable Hercules
The likely USV Hercules team for the match is: Vonk, Carmelia, Grotenbreg, Zwart and Fonville; Pieters, Lahri, Bijl and Paulina; Van Hees and Nsingi.
Injurie
For the match, Ajax still have the possibility of not using Bergwijn, who is injured and will be the only absentee.
Van't Schip
Van't Schip, Ajax's coach, spoke about the performance in his latest press conference, praising Ajax's improvement: "We couldn't control the game in the first half. The game was slow, there was no rhythm. We tried to make the game more lively with the substitutions. Things didn't improve much after the break. But Chuba Akpom and Benjamin Tahirović got us to 2-1, and we created more chances. It's a shame we still lost the game. These are things we can and should avoid. All our hopes were dashed. We also conceded a goal like that against Feyenoord and that really shouldn't happen. Tahirović was responsible for the penalty at the end of the match. Van 't Schip was asked how the Ajax player was in the dressing room. "He was very sad. Unfortunately, instead of scoring the winning goal, he was just the bad boy. That's a big problem for him. You're always happy with three points. When you look at what we managed to do and see the result in the match, we can be happy. It didn't go quite the way we wanted, but that's natural. We haven't been able to pay enough attention to that yet. I hope we can continue to strengthen with the training sessions and play more matches. There was a good energy, everyone tried to stay close to each other. I think, especially in the first half, we had some good attacks and there was a lot of effort to play up front. And also running forward, making deep runs to open the scoring. That seemed good to me. We'll have to see how he does after the match and how he feels. He was already cramping up after sixty minutes. That shows that it was a match with a lot of pressure for some of the players, especially Ar'Jany. It was his debut for Ajax 1, so of course that's not unusual."
KVNB Cup
In the Eredivisie, Ajax have recovered and are in fifth place with 25 points, eight behind AZ, two above Go Ahead Eagles and three above Sparta Rotterdam. Meanwhile in the Derde Divisie, Hercules are in 10th place with 24 points, level with Rijnvogels and DEM, and four points above Urk, one below DOVO and two behind Eemdijk. To reach this second round of the KVNB Cup, Hercules went through the preliminary rounds, where they eliminated Berkum, winning 2-1, and ACV, winning 5-1. And in the first round Hercules beat Scheveningen, drawing 0-0 and going through 4-3 on penalties, while Ajax enter this second round.
Last Matches: AJax
Ajax, on the other hand, have two wins and a draw in their last games. On Saturday (9), at home, they won 2-1 against Sparta Rotterdam, with goals from Brobbey and Bergwijn, while Neghli pulled one back. On Thursday (14), at home, the win came 3-1 over AEK Athens in the Europa League, with goals from Kapom (2) and Taylor, while García added a second. And on Sunday (17), in a 2-2 draw at home to Zwolle, Brobbey scored twice, while Thy scored twice to secure the draw.
Last Matches: Hercules
USV Hercules come into this match with one win and two defeats from their last games. On December 2, they lost 3-1 away to Volendam. On Saturday, they won 2-1 at home to Genemuiden. And on Sunday (17), the away defeat was 2-1 to HSC '21.
