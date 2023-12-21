Crystal Palace vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Crystal Palace vs Brighton match for the Premier League.
What time is the Crystal Palace vs Brighton match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Crystal Palace vs Brighton of December 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 3:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 3:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on Peacock.
Spain: 11:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Brighton's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Jason Steele, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupiñán, James Milner, Julio Enciso, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Groß, Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March.
Crystal Palace's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, Jefferson Lerma, Cheick Doucouré, Odsonne Édouard, Jeff Schlupp and Jordan Ayew.
Brighton players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Brighton's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Crystal Palace. English player Solly March (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Thursday. Defender Pervis Estupiñán (#30) is another distributor of play on the pitch that is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 33-year-old goalkeeper Jason Steele (#23) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Thursday.
Brighton in the tournament
Brighton had a good start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in ninth position in the general table after 7 games won, 5 draws and 5 lost, they have 7 points. Brighton are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Brighton's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on December 17 against Arsenal, it resulted in a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Crystal Palace players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Crystal Palace's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Brighton. French player Odsonne Édouard (#22) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Thursday. Striker Jordan Ayew (#9) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Sam Johnstone (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Thursday.
Crystal Palace in the tournament
The London soccer team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first soccer division) well, they are in fifteenth position in the general table with 4 games won, 5 draws and 8 lost, achieving 17 points . Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on December 16 against Manchester City, it ended in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Selhurst Park is located in the city of London, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 26,309 spectators and is the home of Crystal Palace. It was inaugurated on August 30, 1924 and cost £30 million to build.