Manchester City vs Fluminense LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Club World Cup Final Match

Tune in here Manchester City vs Fluminense in a Club World Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester City vs Fluminense match in the Club World Cup.
What time is Manchester City vs Fluminense match for Club World Cup?
This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Fluminense of December 22nd, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Fluminense live
The match will be broadcast on FIFA+.
If you want to watch Manchester City vs Fluminense in streaming, it will be tuned on FIFA+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the first meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with everything and come out on top, in addition to adding another title to their trophy cabinets, where the European champion will face the South American champion.
Watch out for this City player
The attacker from Norway, 23 year old Erling Haaland has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and will look to debut in this tournament with a victory and the title in his hands.
Statistics from ......
Norway attacker Erling Haaland, the attacker will play his sixteenth game for his club, in the past he played 33 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, scoring 36 goals in the English league and 8 assists, he currently has 14 goals in 15 games.
Watch out for this Fluminense player
Brazil attacker, 21 year old John Kennedy has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Brazilian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
The attacker of Brazil, John Kennedy, the attacker will play his 27th game in his club, in the past he played 6 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the Brazilian league and 0 assists, currently he has 6 goals in 26 games, but in the Club World Cup he already scored a goal.
How is Manchester City coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Urawa Red Diamonds, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Urawa Red Diamonds 0 - 3 Manchester City, Dec. 19, 2023, FIFA Club World Championship
Manchester City 2 - 2 Crystal Palace, Dec. 16, 2023, English Premier League
Red Star Belgrade 2 - 3 Manchester City, Dec. 13, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Luton Town 1 - 2 Manchester City, Dec. 10, 2023, English Premier League
Aston Villa 1 - 0 Manchester City, Dec. 6, 2023, English Premier League
How is Fluminense coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Santos, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Fluminense 2 - 0 Al Ahly, Dec. 18, 2023, FIFA Club World Championship
Fluminense 2 - 3 Grêmio, Dec. 6, 2023, Brazilian Serie A Championship
Palmeiras 1 - 0 Fluminense, Dec. 3, 2023, Brazilian Serie A Championship
Santos 0 - 3 Fluminense, Nov. 29, 2023, Brasileirao Serie A Championship
Fluminense 2 - 1 Coritiba, Nov. 25, 2023, Brazilian Serie A Championship
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Manchester City vs Fluminense match of the Club World Cup. The match will take place at King Abdullah Sports City at 13:00.