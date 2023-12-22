Urawa Reds vs Al-Ahly LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Club World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Urawa Reds vs Al-Ahly live corresponding to the Third Place Game of the 2023 Club World Cup, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Urawa Reds vs Al-Ahly online and live from the World Club Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the Urawa Reds vs Al-Ahly match in various countries:
Argentina: 11:30 a.m. on FIFA+
Bolivia: 10:30 a.m. on FIFA+
Brazil: 11:30 a.m. on FIFA+
Chile: 11:30 a.m. on FIFA+
Colombia: 9:30 a.m. on FIFA+
Ecuador: 9:30 a.m. on FIFA+
USA (ET): 9:30 a.m. on FIFA+
Spain: 3:30 p.m. on FIFA+
Mexico: 8:30 hours on FIFA+
Paraguay: 11:30 am on FIFA+
Peru: 9:30 a.m. on FIFA+
Uruguay: 11:30 am on FIFA+
Venezuela: 10:30 a.m. on FIFA+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Al-Ahly's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Mohamed El-Shenawy, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Yasser Ibrahim, Ali Maâloul, Mohamed Hany, Emam Ashour, Akram Tawfik, Marwan Attia, Hussein El-Shahat, Percy Tau and Kahraba.
Percy Tau, player to watch!
The Al-Ahly forward arrives as one of the important references of the team and as one of the best scorers and assists who must help the results begin to be generated. He has managed to contribute 5 goals and 2 assists in the current season with the Cairo team. What Percy Tau must focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with his new teammates like Emam Ashour to create a scary offense and maintain the good rhythm of the season.
How does Al-Ahly arrive?
Al-Ahly arrives after completing the 2022-2023 season as the champion of the CAF Champions League and adding its eleventh title in this competition, in addition to the triplet of the area being league and cup champions in Egypt, the team finished with 83 points in the league with a record of 25 wins, 8 draws and 1 loss. Some interesting players in this squad are Percy Tau, Mohamed El-Shenawy, Yasser Ibrahim, Emam Ashour, Kahraba and Taher Mohamed. Al-Ahly has a great depth in its squad and it has begun to give the expected results. The start of this campaign was positive by adding in its first games against Al-Raed and Al-Ettifaq. For this season the team made many moves with important additions, so it is expected that they will fight for the Egyptian Premier League title and seek a place in the CAF Champions League. The current champion of the African continent will want to fight to finish among the best in the Club World Cup and will want the bronze medal. They come to this game after eliminating Al-Ittihad and falling to Fluminense.
Last Urawa Reds lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Shusaku Nishikawa, Marius Hoibraten, Alexander Scholz, Takahiro Akimoto, Takahiro Sekine, Kaito Yasui, Ken Iwao, Atsuki Ito, José Kanté, Yoshio Koizumi and Tomoaki Okubo.
José Kanté, player to watch!
The Urawa Reds forward will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 9 goals and 2 assists, being the leader in the offensive Urawa. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater consistency on the field of play and connects better with players like Alexander Scholz and Atsuki Ito to form a lethal forward line.
How does the Urawa Reds get here?
The Urawa Reds team enters the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium, to face Al-Ahly and win the bronze medal of the 2023 Club World Cup. They arrive as the current champions of the AFC Champions League and the Japan Cup . The Japanese team is in fourth place in the J1 League with a record of 15 wins, 12 draws and 7 losses to reach 57 points. Urawa Reds will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of beginning to separate themselves from their competitors for the title and get closer to the league championship. Their latest results were a pair of victories against Consadole Sapporo by a landslide and Wuhan Three Towns. This season, the team maintained a good base led by José Kanté Atsuki Ito, Takahiro Sekine, Alexander Scholz and Shinzo Koroki. The current champion of the Asian continent arrives after eliminating León and losing to Manchester City, so they will want a victory to close the tournament well.
Where is the game?
The Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium located in the city of Jeddah will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the 2023 Club World Cup. This stadium has a capacity for 27,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1970.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Urawa Reds vs Al-Ahly match, corresponding to the Third Place Game of the 2023 Club World Cup. The match will take place at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium, at 9:30 am.