Aston Villa vs Sheffield United: LIVE Score Updates in Premier League (0-0)

Warm up!
Both the home and visiting players are already on the Villa Park Stadium pitch warming up before the start of the match.
Absences Sheffield United
On the other hand, the visiting team will also have several casualties in this match, and they are:
Chris Bashman (leg fracture)
John Egan (calf injury)
Tom Davies (unknown)
Rhian Brewster (hamstring injury)
I. Coulibaly (doubt)
Norrington-Davies (hamstring injury)
Daniel Jebbison (pubic problem)
Absences Aston Villa
For this match, the local squad is a hospital and will have several casualties for this match. These six players will not be available:
E. Buendía (cruciate ligament rupture)
T. Mings (knee problems)
B. Traoré (unknown)
Y. Tielmans (unknown)
K. Hause (unknown)
B. Kamara (red card)
The arrival
They have arrived! The protagonists have arrived. Both Aston Villa and Sheffield United players, are already at Villa Park Stadium to play this match day 18 of the Premier League.
Background
In the extensive history of meetings between these two teams, the Aston Villa team has the advantage with 62 wins to only 41 wins for Sheffield United. Only 33 draws have been recorded between the two sides.
The stadium
Villa Park Stadium will be the venue for this match. It is a soccer stadium located in the city of Birmingham, United Kingdom. It was inaugurated in 1897. It has a capacity to host a little more than 42 thousand spectators and is home of Aston Villa.
We begin!
All set! We are just under an hour away from the start of this Premier League matchday 18 between Aston Villa and Sheffield United. Both teams will be looking to climb positions in the overall standings of the English league. Can the locals or the visitors come out victorious, or will it all end in a draw? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
What time is Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match for Premier League 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Aston Villa vs Sheffield United match on December 22 in various countries: Argentina: 4:00 PM to be confirmed Bolivia: 3:00 PM to be confirmed Brazil: 4:00 PM to be confirmed Chile: 3:00 PM to be confirmed Colombia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed Ecuador: 2:00 PM to be confirmed USA (ET): 3:00 PM to be confirmed Spain: 9:00 PM to be confirmed Mexico: 2:00 PM Paramount + Paraguay: 4:00 PM to be confirmed Peru: 2:00 PM to be confirmed Uruguay: 4:00 PM to be confirmed Venezuela: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
How to watch Aston Villa vs Sheffield Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Aston Villa vs Sheffield live on TV, your options are: NBC Sports and USA Network
If you want to directly stream it: NBC Sports App
Last lineup Sheffield United
W. Foderingham, Bogle, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Lowe, Souza, Hamer, Brooks, Mcatee, Mcburne, Archer.
Last lineup Aston Villa
Martínez, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau, Alex Moreno, Cash, Kamara, McGinn, J. Ramsey, Diaby, Watkins.
Who will be the referee and his assistants for this match?
The central referee for this match between Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will be Anthony Taylor; Gary Beswick first row; Adam Nunn, second row; Darren Bond fourth assistant. VAR: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton.
How are Sheffield United coming along?
On the other hand, the visiting club, Sheffield United, managed by Paul Heckingbottom, has not had a good time in the first half of the season and is perilously close to the relegation zone and is at the bottom of the overall Premier League standings with only 8 points after 17 games played (2 wins, 2 draws and 13 defeats). Last week, they suffered a 2-0 defeat in their visit to London against Chelsea, thus registering their 13th defeat.
How are Aston Villa coming into this match?
The Aston Villa club, has had a positive balance in this first half of the season because in the Premier League is very close to the first place which is Arsenal with 39 points (just one away), so a victory is very important to continue stalking the first places. In their most recent match, Aston Villa achieved a last minute comeback win against Brentford to finish with a 2-1 away score. They are currently in third place in the English league with 38 points, product of 12 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats.
Matchday 18 Premier League
We continue with the activity of the best leagues at club level at the end of this year and, on Friday, we continue with the soccer activity with the English league, in its 18th round, where two teams that live very different realities will face each other. Aston Villa Madrid and Sheffield United will face each other in this match where the lions will seek to take advantage of the home advantage to remain at the top of the Premier League, while the visitors want to climb positions in the overall table to avoid relegation problems this season. Can Aston Villa achieve the victory or will the visitors of Sheffield United?
The match will be played at the Stadium Villa Park
The match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United will be played at Villa Park Stadium, in the city of Birmingham, England. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:00 pm (ET).
