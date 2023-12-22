Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 2.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and
FOX Sports, AppFoxsports.com, FOX Deportes app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Retrospect
There have been 33 matches between Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq, with 15 wins for Al-Nassr, nine for Al-Ettifaq and nine draws. In the Saudi Pro League there have been 31 games, with 13 wins for Al-Nassr, nine for Al-Ettifaq and nine draws. Al-Nassr have met Al-Ettifaq 17 times at home, with 10 wins, four draws and three defeats. In the Saudi Pro League they have played 15 times, with eight wins, four draws and three defeats.
Probable Al-Ettifaq
Al-Ettifaq's probable team for the match is: Victor, Khateeb, Tisserand and Hendry; Al-Shamrani, Hazzazi, Henderson and Al-Oteibi; Wijnaldum, Quaison and Dembele.
Probable Al-Nassr
Al-Nassr's probable team for the match is: Alaqidi, Ghanam, Al-Oujami, Laporte and Ahmed; Brozovic, Fofana, Anderson Talista, Otávio and Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo.
Injuries
On the Al-Nassr side, Ospina remains out injured. On the other side, Vitinho is out for Al-Ettifaq.
Luis Castro!
In a press conference, Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo and praised the team's performances: "Cristiano is not that person. No attempt to interfere, nothing. Neither am I that person to lose the leadership of the dressing room. There's no talking. In my role as coach, throughout my career, I've always known exactly what my day-to-day duties are, to give my all for a team. I know exactly what it's like to be a captain like Cristiano is, because I was one for many years in the teams I played for. So Cristiano does his job as captain very well, and I think I do my job as coach very well. It's all very good, a great relationship. Work, work, just work. Nobody was absent; I'm not thinking about the next matches. I'm thinking about the previous matches. However, Sadio Mane and Brozović arrived the day before, completed a single exercise and were exhausted and unprepared for the match. We're still a long way from the end of the championship. We know it's not an easy championship; we're working to reduce the gap, but the championship is still long and it's not over. When you have the best player in the world in your squad, you can do whatever you want. You talk about Ronaldo and Otávio, but our team plays like a team. We have enough of a group to solve all the problems we face. I don't look at one or two players in my team. I admire the way our players train. I like their team spirit. I love the atmosphere in the team. Even in difficult circumstances, we find players who can do what we want. It makes me happy as a coach to have a group like this. My message to all the youngsters and stars. Work is what leads to success, only work. We talked about Ronaldo because he's a great example of hard work. When you want to be better tomorrow than you are today, you have to work very hard today to be better."
Saudi Pro League
Al-Nassr are in second place in the Saudi Pro League with 37 points, three points above Al-Ahli and Al-Taawon, and 13 points below Al-Hilal. Al-Ettifaq are in eighth place with 24 points, two above Al-Wehda and Al-Khaleej, as well as one below Al-Fateh and two below Al-Ittihad.
Last Matches: Al-Ettifaq
Al-Ettifaq come into the match on the back of two defeats and a draw. On December 2, they lost 1-0 away to Al-Okhdoud with a goal from Burca. On Thursday (7), it was a goalless draw away to Al-Shabab. And on Saturday (16), they lost 2-0 at home to Al-Taawon, with goals from El Mahdioui and Mateus Castro.
Last Matches: Al-Nassr
Al-Nassr come into the match with one draw and two wins from their last games. In the AFC Champions League, the draw was 1-1 away to Futbolniy Klub Istiklolk, with Dzhalilov opening the scoring and Ghareeb equalizing. On Friday (8), the 4-1 win came against Al-Riyadh, with goals from Cristaino Ronaldo, Otávio and Anderson Talisca (2), while Gray pulled one back. And on Monday (11), a 5-2 away win over Al-Shabab in the Saudi King's Cup, with goals from Fofana, Mané, Ghareeb, Cristiano Ronaldo and Maran, while Carlos Júnior and Bahebri netted.
