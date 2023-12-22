Salernitana vs AC Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Salernitana vs AC Milan Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Salernitana vs AC Milan Serie A match.
What time is the Salernitana vs AC Milan match for Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Salernitana vs AC Milan of December 22nd in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 9:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star+.
AC Milan's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Theo Hernández, Davide Calabria, Rade Krunic, Tijjani Reijnders, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic.
Salernitana's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Guillermo Ochoa, Norbert Gyömber, Lorenzo Pirola, Matteo Lovato, Lassana Coulibaly, Mateusz Legowski, Domagoj Bradaric, Jovane Cabral, Erik Botheim, Antonio Candreva and Grigoris Kastanos.
AC Milan Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to AC Milan's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Napoli. French player Olivier Giroud (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Friday. Forward Rafael Leão (#10) is another distributor of play on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 28-year-old goalkeeper Mike Maignan (#16) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Friday.
AC Milan in the tournament
AC Milan had a good start in the 2023-2024 Serie A season, they are in third position in the general table after 10 games won, 2 drawn and 4 lost, they have 32 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. AC Milan's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on December 17, it resulted in a 3-0 victory against Monza at the Giuseppe Meazza and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Salernitana
The next three players are considered key to Salernitana's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against AC Milan. Italian player Antonio Candreva (#87) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Friday. Midfielder Lassana Coulibaly (#18) is another play distributor on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 38-year-old goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Friday.
Salernitana in the tournament
The Salerno soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) poorly. They are in twentieth position in the general table with 1 game won, 5 tied and 10 lost, achieving 8 points. Salernitana seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will become champions. Their last match was on December 18, 2023, it ended in a 4-1 defeat against Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stadio Arechi is located in the city of Salerno, Italy. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 37,180 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 9, 1990, it is currently the home of the Unione Sportiva Salernitana 1919 and its last renovation was in 2019.