River Plate vs Rosario Central LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions Trophy Match
Photo: Getty Images

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for River Plate vs Rosario Central as well as the latest information from the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where to watch River Plate vs Rosario Central?

If you want to watch the River Plate vs Rosario Central match, it can be followed on television on TyC Sports


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the River Plate vs Rosario Central at Trofeo de Campeones?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 8 p.m.

Australia: 10 a.m. 

Bolivia: 7 p.m. 

Brazil: 8 p.m.

Chile: 8 p.m. 

Colombia: 18 hours 

Ecuador: 18 hours 

Spain: 1 hour 

United States (New York): 20 hours 

United States (Los Angeles): 16 hours 

India: 5 hours 

Japan: 8 hours 

Mexico: 18 hours 

Nigeria: 24 hours 

Paraguay: 20 hours 

Peru: 18 hours

United Kingdom: 23 hours

Watch out for this Rosario Central player

Jaminton Campaz, a player who belongs to the Brazilian team Gremio, but is on loan. He has ten goals and eight assists in 42 games this season. It is his best season in terms of numbers. The 23-year-old Colombian player comes from scoring six goals and three assists in the Argentinean Professional League Cup.

 

Watch out for this River Plate player

Salomo Rondón, a 34-year-old striker from Venezuela. A player with experience where he has been in teams like Malaga, Zenit, Newcastle, CSKA Moscow and Everton. He has scored ten goals in 34 matches. A figure that the striker had not achieved since the 2018/19 season against Newcastle United. The international player with the Venezuelan national team scored against Belgrano in the quarterfinals of the Copa de la Liga Profesional de Argentina.

 

News - Rosario Central

Rosario Central has just won the Professional League Cup. A goal by Lovera gave them the title after beating Platense in the final. In a duel where the rival ended with ten players. They also left teams like Racing Club and River Plate by the way, these duels were decided in the penalty shootout and both were won by the Rosario team. They finished fourth in Group A with 23 points, the same as Independiente, which was left out. 

 

They have a consecutive unbeaten streak of 11 matches. They have not lost since September 23 at Gimnasia La Plata. They were eliminated in the round of 32 of the Copa Argentina after losing to Chaco For Ever. Meanwhile, in the Argentine Professional League they finished in eighth position with 42 points and will be in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

News - River Plate

River Plate has a second chance for revenge after being eliminated in the semifinals of Argentina's professional league cup against Rosario Central in a penalty shootout. After a scoreless draw throughout the 90 minutes, they were unsuccessful in the penalty shootout, missing all four kicks.

 

A team that finished second in the regular league of the Cup. They were eliminated in the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup against Brazilian team Internacional. They won the Argentine Professional League with 61 points, 11 points ahead of the second-placed team.

Background

The head-to-head record is in favor of River Plate, who have won 83 matches, 33 times Rosario Central have won. 46 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in the semifinal of the Argentine Professional League Cup, which was decided in a penalty shootout in favor of Rosario Central. In none of the last five duels between these two teams has River Plate managed to win. The last time they took the victory was on February 21 in 2021 where they won 3-0.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades, located in the province of Santiago del Estero. It was inaugurated in March 2021 and has a capacity for 30,000 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

River Plate and Rosario Central to meet next Friday in the final of the Champions Trophy
