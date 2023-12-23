River Plate vs Rosario Central LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions Trophy Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow the River Plate vs Rosario Central game
Where to watch River Plate vs Rosario Central?
What time is the River Plate vs Rosario Central at Trofeo de Campeones?
Argentina: 8 p.m.
Australia: 10 a.m.
Bolivia: 7 p.m.
Brazil: 8 p.m.
Chile: 8 p.m.
Colombia: 18 hours
Ecuador: 18 hours
Spain: 1 hour
United States (New York): 20 hours
United States (Los Angeles): 16 hours
India: 5 hours
Japan: 8 hours
Mexico: 18 hours
Nigeria: 24 hours
Paraguay: 20 hours
Peru: 18 hours
United Kingdom: 23 hours
News - Rosario Central
They have a consecutive unbeaten streak of 11 matches. They have not lost since September 23 at Gimnasia La Plata. They were eliminated in the round of 32 of the Copa Argentina after losing to Chaco For Ever. Meanwhile, in the Argentine Professional League they finished in eighth position with 42 points and will be in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.
News - River Plate
A team that finished second in the regular league of the Cup. They were eliminated in the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup against Brazilian team Internacional. They won the Argentine Professional League with 61 points, 11 points ahead of the second-placed team.
Background
