Fulham vs Burnley LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

30'
28'
Captain Josh Brownhill is out due to physical problems.
25'
- Yellow Card
- Fulham
20'
12'
Harry Wilson's shot was saved by goalkeeper Trafford.
Marcos Silva's team is constantly attacking.
8'
Great Burnley dynamics in these first minutes.
Start of the match
Fulham 0 - 0 Burnley
Great atmosphere at Craven Cottage during the kick-off ceremony.
Burnley warm-up
The visitors took to the field to warm up and stretch.
Let's get to work 💪 pic.twitter.com/C1q7SAWT9m— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 23, 2023
Fulham warm-up
Counting down to KO! ⏳#FULBUR pic.twitter.com/FBnomT9L2L— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 23, 2023
Fulham DT's statement
Marcos Silva, Fulham's coach, stated that the points are important and that they will be looking for a victory at home, taking advantage of the moment the team is going through, as well as the Christmas season.
All Marco wants for Christmas is 🎄 points.#FULBUR— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 22, 2023
Burnley DT's motivation
Christmas atmosphere
🦡 x 🎅— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 23, 2023
There's a Christmas feeling ahead of #FULBUR! pic.twitter.com/4cmojfoC5p
Statistics
Burnley Lineup
Two changes for the Clarets in today’s XI 📋 pic.twitter.com/0O6cVh3R2Y— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 23, 2023
Fulham Lineup
Your festive Fulham! 🎅#FULBUR pic.twitter.com/yHA7loWepq— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 23, 2023
Arrival of Burnley
The 'Clarets' are already in Fulham for the match.
In the 🏠.#FULBUR pic.twitter.com/EA8GNf9YfS— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 23, 2023
Arrival of Fulham
In the 🏠.#FULBUR pic.twitter.com/EA8GNf9YfS— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 23, 2023
Welcome!
Follow here Fulham vs Burnley Live Score
Burnley's Netx Matches
- Date 19: vs Liverpool / December 26th
- Date 20: vs Aston Villa / Dec. 30th
- Date 21: vs Luton Town / January 15th
Fulham's Next Matches
- Date 19: vs Bournemouth / December 26th
- Date 20: vs Arsenal / December 31st
- Date 21: vs Chelsea / January 13rd
How to watch Fulham vs Burnley Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 10:00 a.m ET
USA TV channel (English): [Peacock]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [Paramount+, ESPN]]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
History Fulham vs Burnley
Burnley Last Lineup
Your Clarets team to take on the Toffees 👊 pic.twitter.com/e0UhTjDvmT— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 16, 2023
Fulham Last Lineup
How we're lining up for #NEWFUL: ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/h259cSrIIy— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) December 16, 2023
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Jarred Gillett and Natalie Aspinall will be in charge of the VAR.
Reversing the bad moment is Burnley's priority
In their most recent match, they lost 2-0 against Everton, a reflection of what the whole campaign has been like, as they have not been able to achieve a continuity of positive results. In their last five matches, they have only managed to win one match (5-0 Sheffield United), three defeats and only one draw.
For their part, the 'vinotinto' team is in need of a victory to get them out of the relegation places, as they are second last in the general table in the 23-24 Premier League season with 8 units (2PG - 2 PE - 13 PP), red numbers for the Lancashire team.
Victory over Everton is the motivator for Fulham
Up to the end of the 17th round of the English football, the Cottages are in the eleventh position with 21 points (6 PG - 3PE - 13 PP) and this Saturday they will be playing their last home match of the year in the Premier League.
The match will be played at the Craven Cottage
The stadium is steeped in history and tradition, and its capacity has recently been increased to 22,384 seats. Its stands are among the oldest in the country, and its architecture makes it one of the most significant stadiums in England.
It is therefore a must-see for any soccer fan visiting London.
Currently, it is the home of Fulham, a Premier League team.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Fulham vs Burnley Live Updates!
Fulham and Burnley meet on the 18th matchday of the English championship. It is extremely important to get a win, the locals are in need of points to avoid losing positions in the table, while the 'Clarets' need to win to get out of relegation.
The 'Greats escapes' dominate the actions of the match.