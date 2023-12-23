Fulham vs Burnley LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Photo: Premier League

30'

We have crossed the first third of the match, nothing for anyone. 

Fulham 0 - 0 Burnley

The 'Greats escapes' dominate the actions of the match.

28'

Due to a heavy blow, the match was stopped. 

Captain Josh Brownhill is out due to physical problems.

25'

  • Yellow Card
  • Fulham 
Calvin Bassey (3)
20'

Rough play in midfield, lots of fouls.
12'

The first danger for the home team. 

Harry Wilson's shot was saved by goalkeeper Trafford. 

Marcos Silva's team is constantly attacking.

8'

The visitors have taken possession of the ball, keeping a constant pressure. 

Great Burnley dynamics in these first minutes.

Start of the match

The match begins

Fulham 0 - 0 Burnley

A minutos de que comience el juego

The last details are ready for the start of the match, Fulham and Burnley are already on the pitch. 

Great atmosphere at Craven Cottage during the kick-off ceremony.

Burnley warm-up

The visitors took to the field to warm up and stretch.

 

Fulham warm-up

The home team takes to the field for pre-competition work prior to the start of the match.

 

Fulham DT's statement

 

Marcos Silva, Fulham's coach, stated that the points are important and that they will be looking for a victory at home, taking advantage of the moment the team is going through, as well as the Christmas season.

 

 

Burnley DT's motivation

Vicent Company's words on the difficult times Burnley are going through in the Premier League:

 

Christmas atmosphere

The Christmas atmosphere is present in the vicinity of Craven Cottage, attendees flock to the stadium with clothing allusive to Christmas.

 

Statistics

These are the main statistics prior to kick-off at Craven Cottage.

Burnley Lineup

This is the starting XI presented by Vicent Company to face Fulham.

 

Fulham Lineup

This is the starting XI that Marco Alexandre Saraiva da Silva sends to the field for the 'Greap escape'.

 

Arrival of Burnley

The 'Clarets' are already in Fulham for the match.

 

Arrival of Fulham

The home team is already at Craven Cottage to receive the match of the 18th matchday of the English football.

 

Welcome!

We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Fulham vs Burnley, matchday 18 of the Premier League. Stay tuned, we have the best details of what happens from Craven Cottage.
Follow here Fulham vs Burnley Live Score

An interesting match awaits us this Saturday at Craven Cottage. Fulham welcomes Burnley for the 18th matchday of the Premier League. Do not miss a detail of the match Fulham vs Burnley live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Burnley's Netx Matches

  • Date 19: vs Liverpool / December 26th
  • Date 20: vs Aston Villa / Dec. 30th
  • Date 21: vs Luton Town / January 15th
Fulham's Next Matches

  • Date 19: vs Bournemouth / December 26th 
  • Date 20: vs Arsenal / December 31st 
  • Date 21: vs Chelsea / January 13rd
How to watch Fulham vs Burnley Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [23rd, december, 2023]

USA Time: 10:00 a.m ET

USA TV channel (English): [Peacock]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [Paramount+, ESPN]]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

History Fulham vs Burnley

In history, their last five meetings have been very even between the two sides, with the home side claiming 2 wins, the visitors 2 and the visitors drawing on just one occasion. From the most recent game in this competition, Burnley won 2-0 on May 10 of the 2020-2021 season.
Burnley Last Lineup

J. Trafford; D. O’Shea, J. Beyer, V. da Silva, H. Delcroix; J. Brownhill, S. Berge, J. Larsen, W. Odebrecht; J. Rodriguez and Z. Amdouni.

 

Fulham Last Lineup

B. Leno; T. Adarabioyo, T. Castagne, I. Diop, A. Robinson; H. Wilson, T. Cairney, A. Pereira, A. Iwobi, J. Maria and R. Jiménez.

 

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Fulham vs Burnley will be Rebeca Welchl; Stuart Burt will be in charge of the first line; Dan Cook will be the second assistant and Tony Harrington will act as the fourth official. 

Jarred Gillett and Natalie Aspinall will be in charge of the VAR.

Reversing the bad moment is Burnley's priority

For their part, the 'vinotinto' team is in need of a victory to get them out of the relegation places, as they are second last in the general table in the 23-24 Premier League season with 8 units (2PG - 2 PE - 13 PP), red numbers for the Lancashire team. 
In their most recent match, they lost 2-0 against Everton, a reflection of what the whole campaign has been like, as they have not been able to achieve a continuity of positive results. In their last five matches, they have only managed to win one match (5-0 Sheffield United), three defeats and only one draw.
Victory over Everton is the motivator for Fulham

The team coached by Marco Alexandre Saraiva da Silva does not want to regret again, as last week they lost 3-0 to Newcastle United, however, in midweek in the EFL Quarterfinals, they defeated Everton in a penalty shootout (6-5) as visitors, a victory that is a great boost for the team. 
Up to the end of the 17th round of the English football, the Cottages are in the eleventh position with 21 points (6 PG - 3PE - 13 PP) and this Saturday they will be playing their last home match of the year in the Premier League.
The match will be played at the Craven Cottage

Built in 1780, it is a soccer stadium located in the London suburb of Fulham.

The stadium is steeped in history and tradition, and its capacity has recently been increased to 22,384 seats. Its stands are among the oldest in the country, and its architecture makes it one of the most significant stadiums in England. 

It is therefore a must-see for any soccer fan visiting London.

Currently, it is the home of Fulham, a Premier League team.

 


 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Fulham vs Burnley Live Updates!

My name is Marco Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL. 

Fulham and Burnley meet on the 18th matchday of the English championship. It is extremely important to get a win, the locals are in need of points to avoid losing positions in the table, while the 'Clarets' need to win to get out of relegation.

