West Ham vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Watch West Ham vs Manchester United Live Score Here
UNITED!
SPEAK UP, ERIK TEN HAG!
"Firstly, I think we faced very strong teams with Liverpool and Bayern Munich, that's important. Obviously, and before [against Bournemouth] we had a bad game, as we saw. There are always questions, but we know we also need to improve. In our game against Bayern Munich and Liverpool, we played very well, but we should have created more chances and, it's true. Of course, we should have been more efficient in moments like this."
"I believe we can definitely improve, so it’s not just about one player, but the whole group. As you know, my philosophy is attack with 11. It's not just about one player, but about everyone. We need to improve movements, decisions with the ball, decision making with the ball needs to be better, and sometimes we also need to be more effective. I believe the best chance on Sunday against Liverpool was ours and it was a great attack."
"So, with the current cast, I'm happy. À As we recover our players, I'm sure we will have a good squad. I believe a large part of our performance in the first half of the season was because of this, many players were not available, and I am sure that when everyone is available, we will be much stronger after the winter."
"Of course, we are open and he is welcome. open, and I think his mentality is open, and I think his mentality is open. It's great. He is He is a great player under pressure and handles it well. But it's not just about Rasmus Hojlund, it's about Rasmus Hojlund. about Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay. There are many players who can score. Don't forget our full-backs, who should also play an important role in this. I'm sure we will work on this aspect as a group, from the offensive players who are contributing or should contribute to the offensive players who are contributing or should be contributing. improve, especially if our squad is complete. This way, we will be more balanced and we should create more chances."
"Firstly, we had a very hectic schedule, so we gave the boys a few days off, also because we have a busy week again, with three games, so they need that in terms of physical strength. ;sic, you need to rest. Stepping away from football also mentally, so now I hope you are rested, and we can face an important week, a great opportunity for us. With the good result against Liverpool, this will give us a boost. confidence to team that we can compete with the best teams in this league, and now we need to move forward. So we need to take the next steps and demand more from each other to take this step forward."
SPEAK UP, DAVID MOYES!
The Hammers returned to London this morning. Thursday following their Carabao Cup exit in Liverpool and immediately arrived at Rush Green's training pitches as preparations for the visit of the Red Devils ramped up.
Moyes is He is keeping an eye on back-to-back league wins for his team and answered questions about Erik ten Hag's team, recovering from Liverpool and fighting hard in the league when he faced the assembled press at his pre-match press conference ...
Mentally, it is again a big challenge for the players, but we will be ready for the game. We hope to do well.
É It's a completely different competition. We've just come off a really good win over Wolves in the league when we won 3-0 at home.
Our form has been very good, so we want to continue like this and we will try to do that against Manchester United.
There is no There's no time to think about Wednesday, no way, and we're not going to do it.
We are in a good position in the championship. We're in Europe, we qualified again at the top of the group this year, so let's move on to the next game and focus on that now.
When it was Sir Alex's teams it was incredibly difficult to win any game and the games at Old Trafford were incredible with the crowd and atmosphere.
Hopefully we can give them as good a game as we did last year and if we can win it will keep us going. in a very strong position in the league. We'll keep trying to do that.
I don't want to comment too much on Manchester United, but I hope they give the manager time to put everything he wants in place and give him every opportunity to succeed.
É It is a great football club, with great players and great traditions. There are There's so much good in this and obviously fans will be looking for something a little more.
Obviously, I hope they deliver a really difficult game. I can't talk about Manchester United, only I can say that they have very good players and I hope we don't face them on a good day.
It says a lot about where we are at the moment and what we're doing, the fact that you're here. talk about West Ham as a direct rival to Manchester United.
We are fighting hard to be among the top teams, if we can. If we win we could be in the top six or seven at the weekend, we're out at the moment.
We want to continue like this, we want to continue giving our best in the championship and we want to try to reach European football for the fourth consecutive year, if possible. Manchester United at home, we have to try to use our form at home to get something out of the game.
Cresswell was sick before we went up, but he got a little better and we took him with us.
Nayef Aguerd, I saw it today. He looks a little better, but I don't know if he's okay. completely better. Even after yesterday's game, In the evening, some players felt unwell again, so they will need to be monitored over the next few days.
Michail Antonio is here. improving with the knee injury. He is on the grass, running. He is improving and getting closer."
GAME STAGE!
Located in Stratford, the stadium stands out for its contemporary architecture, with the iconic 114.5 meter high arch, reminiscent of the Olympic Games and becoming a landmark in the city's urban landscape. As well as hosting Premier League football matches, the London Stadium also hosts music events, baseball games and other sports.
However, the transition from the Olympic stadium to a permanent football venue was not without its challenges. Adapting to the needs of English football and criticism about the distance of fans from the field were some of the issues faced by the club and the administration of the stadium.
Despite the obstacles, the London Stadium continues to be a place of great importance for sport and culture in the British capital, representing the modernity and diversity of events that take place in the city of London.
CONFRONTATION HISTORY!
There have been moments when West Ham have managed to surprise, such as winning 1-0 in an EFL game, demonstrating their ability to challenge Manchester United. However, in most recent clashes, Manchester United has managed to prevail.
The series of games between these two teams shows a tendency for balanced matches, with few goals scored and results often decided by small margins. For West Ham, the challenge lies in seeking more consistency and effectiveness against a historically challenging opponent like Manchester United.