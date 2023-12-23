Tottenham vs Everton LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Tottenham vs Burley Live Score
What time is Tottenham vs Everton match for Premier League Match?
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
December 23, 2023
|
10:00
|
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
|
Argentina
|
December 23, 2023
|
12:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Bolivia
|
December 23, 2023
|
10:00
|
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
|
Brazil
|
December 23, 2023
|
12:00
|
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
|
Chile
|
December 23, 2023
|
12:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Colombia
|
December 23, 2023
|
10:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Ecuador
|
December 23, 2023
|
10:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Spain
|
December 23, 2023
|
17:00
|
DAZN y Movistar +
|
Mexico
|
December 23, 2023
|
9:00
|
Paramount +
|
Peru
|
December 23, 2023
|
10:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Everton player:
Everton's final lineup:
Watch out for this Tottenham player:
Tottenham's latest lineup:
Background:
About the Stadium
Since its opening, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has hosted annual NFL International Series games, beginning on October 6, 2019 with a showdown between the Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders. In that historic encounter, Spurs player Son Heung-min scored the first official goal in the 55' minute, followed by Christian Eriksen in the 80' minute, securing a 2-0 victory in favor of Spurs.