Tottenham vs Everton LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

1:00 AM11 minutes ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tottenham vs Everton match.
12:55 AM16 minutes ago

What time is Tottenham vs Everton match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Tottenham vs Everton of December 23th in several countries:

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

December 23, 2023

10:00

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

December 23, 2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

December 23, 2023

10:00

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

December 23, 2023

12:00

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

December 23, 2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

December 23, 2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

December 23, 2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

December 23, 2023

17:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

December 23, 2023

9:00

Paramount +

Peru

December 23, 2023

10:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
12:50 AM21 minutes ago

Watch out for this Everton player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Everton's iconic center forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The English striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Dominic Calvert-Lewin knows how to sneak between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Everton.
12:45 AM26 minutes ago

Everton's final lineup:

J. Pickford; D. McNeil, J. Tarkowski, M. Keane, B. Godfrey, N. Petterson; J. Garner, A. Onana, A. Doucouré, J. Harrison; D. Calvert-Lewin.
12:40 AM31 minutes ago

Watch out for this Tottenham player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Tottenham's iconic center forward Richarlison. The Braliseño attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control so opposing defenses must always be alert as Richarlison knows how to sneak between defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal in favor of Tottenham Hotspurs.

12:35 AM36 minutes ago

Tottenham's latest lineup:

G. Vicario; D. Udogie, B. Davies, C. Romero, P. Porro; Y. Bissouma, P. Sarr; S. Heung Min, D. Kulusevski, B. Johnson; Richarlison.
12:30 AM41 minutes ago

Background:

Tottenham and Everton have met on a total of 184 occasions (70 Tottenham wins, 58 draws, 56 Everton wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Tottenham side. In terms of goals, 288 goals have fallen in favor of Tottenham, while 238 have been in favor of Everton. Their last meeting dates back to the 21-22 season in the 34th round of the Premier League where Everton beat Tottenham by the minimum.
12:25 AMan hour ago

About the Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, located in the city of London, England, is a sports stadium where the home team, Tottenham Hotspur Football Club of the English Premier League, plays its matches. Opened in April 2019, it replaced the former White Hart Lane and has a capacity of 65,000 spectators, positioning it as the seventh largest stadium in the United Kingdom and the third largest in the Premier League, after Old Trafford and the London Olympic Stadium.

 

Since its opening, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has hosted annual NFL International Series games, beginning on October 6, 2019 with a showdown between the Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders. In that historic encounter, Spurs player Son Heung-min scored the first official goal in the 55' minute, followed by Christian Eriksen in the 80' minute, securing a 2-0 victory in favor of Spurs.

12:20 AMan hour ago

Stolen leader; all against Everton

Everton has normally been fighting against relegation throughout the last few seasons in the Premier League and although this time is no exception, the truth is that this season Everton has shown that they have prepared themselves to excel in the Premier League. If it were not for the 10-point penalty imposed by the FA and UEFA, the team from Liverpool would be in tenth place in the competition and with a good chance of competing for a place in Europe's international competitions at the end of the campaign. However, the reality today is that Everton remains close to the relegation places, although with four wins in a row, everything seems to point to the fact that the team's fans can be sure that they will not be fighting for relegation next year. 
12:15 AMan hour ago

Need to get back to winning ways

Spurs started the Premier League campaign with a tremendous level that was enough to secure the overall leadership and to be the only undefeated team in the league, however, punctual mistakes started to appear in Tottenham's matches that ended up costing them points, to such an extent that they had to drop more than four positions, leaving the fight for the championship leadership to other clubs, However, all is not lost for Tottenham, the London team still has a chance to get into the fight for the Premier League title if they maintain a steady pace that allows them to return to the top 4 of the competition, which is why this game against Everton is relevant since getting the three points would put Tottenham back in the race.
12:10 AMan hour ago

The adventure continues

The beginning of the 2023-24 campaign in the Premier League has already passed and now with a stretch of the road already traveled, the teams are preparing to close the year in the best way with the objective of resuming a convenient rhythm that allows them to dream with great objectives and illusions in the face of the final part of the season in the first six months of next year. Likewise, little by little, it is beginning to become clear which teams will fight for the Premier League crown, which teams will seek a place in the European competitions and which teams will experience the drama of not being relegated at the end of the campaign.
12:05 AMan hour ago

Kick-off time

The Tottenham vs Everton match will be played at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
12:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Tottenham vs Everton!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
