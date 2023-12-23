Roma vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A Match
ROMA!

SPEAK UP, MAZZARRI!

"I want to apologize, firstly, to the fans, they didn't deserve it tonight, as they supported us until the end of the season. the end." Walter Mazzarri contrite and bitter after Napoli's defeat to Frosinone and elimination from the Italian Cup.

"Tomorrow; Let's reflect together on this evil. performance, we conceded goals due to obvious errors. In football, it is It's normal to lose, but not playing that way. We looked like a faded team, each man for himself."

"We must face this head on and change immediately, this defeat should serve as a lesson for the future."

"Honestly, even As we made the substitutions, the team responded well with the players who had played less. Afterwards, to tell the truth, I thought we could win by putting in fresh, starting players, but we ended up worsening our performance."

"Unfortunately, I cannot provide explanations beyond this analysis. Probably, when the highest quality players entered, we erred on the side of presumption, thinking about winning without paying attention."

"Now, what matters is train, work, have more time to correct all aspects and immediately get back on the right path."

SPEAK UP, JOSÉ MOURINHO!

"I am the coach of Roma, and the official position of Roma, of course, is also mine. I have no further comments to make. It's true that I have a lot of experience in football and have experienced football in so many different moments, but I don't want to offer any kind of public analysis. Roma's position is clear, and I am Roma's coach.

"They are the champions of Italy and deservedly so. They won the championship comfortably last season. They lost a player and signed many others. It's practically the same team. They lost a wonderful coach, but they have a coach with a lot of experience in Italian football and with Napoli.

"You are right about the results being different. Last year, they lost few games, but the players are the same, so the potential is the same. They have a strong bench with so many options. Napoli is Napoli.

"The reason is exactly linked to everything you said. There were certainly doubts about my position. You spoke about that thing, Financial Fair Play, that thing, and that other thing. People might have thought there might be doubt in my head and that my decision depended on this or that, or that some moments of frustration could create some doubts, but I made my position clear. My goal is exactly not to have doubts and not to need to talk about it. There is no other reason. Everything is very clear and straightforward.

"Perhaps people thought, 'He wants to stay, he doesn't want to. He wants to wait, he doesn't want to. It depends on this or that.' It doesn't depend for me. It's how it is. I have always been direct and honest from the beginning.

"I received a fantastic offer a week after signing with Roma. I informed the club and didn't accept it because I already had an agreement with Roma. In December 2021, as you know, in the Conference League season, I had an offer from Portugal. I could have worked with the best players in the world, could have won the Euro and the World Cup, but I spoke with the club, and it was important for me to stay, so I did.

"After the final in Budapest, I had a meeting with the management. I informed them about the situation in Saudi Arabia and decided to say no. Now, does my honesty end there?

"What can I say? I would like to stay and fight despite all the difficulties, with all the conditions in place, with all the positive things, with some negatives as well, and there are some difficulties, as you said. That is my position, and there are no doubts about it. I don't want to speak further about this situation.

"They are both fantastic attackers. They are brilliant but different. One drops back and connects with his teammates. The other is a more direct player who tries to penetrate defenses. They are both wonderful players. Serie A should be very pleased to have them. They are top players who could play in any other league in the world without doubts.

"He was different. All players are different. It's hard to compare, but I've never liked comparing top players. Osimhen is the best African player at the moment. Didier was the best African player for many years, and Lukaku has African parents but is a European player. Anyway, he is one of the best players in the world. We are talking about top players.

"They had problems in terms of some results, but not with the quality of their players. As I said before, they are the same team that won the championship last year without Kim. Out of the starting eleven who won the Scudetto, ten are still playing. They have so many options in each position and are a top team. We know what the difficulties are. To be honest, every time we faced Napoli, the result was always decided in the details. We lost 1-0 without deserving to lose, conceding a goal at the 80th minute. We drew in Naples. We unfairly lost away in the last minutes. We've performed very well against them in the last two seasons without getting the results our performances deserved.

"Tomorrow, we hope to deserve less and get a better result. You are right about the offensive players. [Khvicha] Kvara, Osimhen, [Matteo] Politano, [Giacomo] Raspadori, and [Giovanni] Simeone are all good players."

HISTORY IN CONFRONTATION!

In the last clashes between Napoli and AS Roma, there was balance with varying results. Napoli have achieved important victories, such as a 2-1 victory in January 2023 and a convincing 4-0 victory in November 2020. However, clashes have also seen Roma stand out, with victories by 2 1-1 in November 2019 and a 4-1 rout in March 2019. Draws were frequent, including a 1-1 in October 2018 and another 1-1 in April 2022. There were low-goal clashes, such as 0-0 in October 2021, showing a tendency towards balanced matches. The recent history of these games reveals a competitive and unpredictable clash between the teams.
GAME STAGE!

The Olympic Stadium in Rome is located in Rome. is an iconic and historic multi-purpose stadium located in the Italian capital. Opened in 1937, it hosted the 1960 Olympic Games and has been the stage for several sporting and cultural events since then. É It is home to AS Roma and Lazio, legendary Italian Serie A clubs. With a capacity for more than 70,000 spectators, the stadium has witnessed memorable moments in football, including the 1934 and 1990 World Cup finals, as well as crucial matches in national leagues and European competitions. Its imposing architecture and privileged location on the banks of the Tiber River make it an emblematic symbol of the city. With a vibrant atmosphere and rich history, Rome’s Olympic Stadium remains a central point for prominent sporting and cultural events in Italy.
HOW DOES NAPOLI ARRIVE?

Napoli have had a mixed run of results in recent games. After a 2-1 victory in Serie A against Cagliari, they progressed in the Champions League by beating Braga 2-0. However, they faced challenges, losing to Juventus 1-0 and Inter 3-0 in the Italian league. In the Champions League, they suffered a 4-2 defeat to Real Madrid, but recovered by beating Frosinone 4-0 in the Cup. Highlights include the 2-1 victory against Atalanta. There were disappointing results, such as the 1-1 draw with Union Berlin and the 1-0 defeat to Empoli. Overall, they presented an irregular performance, alternating between convincing victories and challenging results.
HOW DO YOU GET TO ROME?

AS Roma have had a mixed performance in their last 10 games, with three wins, four draws and three defeats. In the most recent clash, against Bologna, the team suffered a 2-0 defeat. However, they showed consistency in other matches, such as the 3-0 victory against S. Tiraspol and the 2-1 victory over Sassuolo . Furthermore, they drew 1-1 with Fiorentina and Servette, and also had a goalless draw with Lazio. However, there were moments of difficulty, such as the 2-0 defeat to Slavia Prague and the 1-0 defeat against Inter. In recent games, the team has shown a pattern of varied results, alternating between wins, draws and defeats.
