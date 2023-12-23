Frosinone vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow the Frosinone vs Juventus game
Where to watch Frosinone vs Juventus in Serie A?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Frosinone vs Juventus in Serie A?
Argentina: 5:30 AM
Bolivia: 4:30 AM
Brazil: 5:30 AM
Chile: 4:30 AM
Colombia: 3:30 AM
Ecuador: 3:30 AM
USA: 6:30 AM
Spain: 12:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 7:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England: 10:30 AM
Australia : 19:30 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Watch out for this Juventus player
Watch out for this Frosinone player
News - Juventus
With this draw, Allegri's team dropped two points in the fight for the lead. With 37 points, they are now four points behind Inter Milan. Behind them they have a margin, as Milan is five points behind and Bologna nine points behind.
Di Sciglio and Kean will miss the match due to injury, while Fagioli and Pogba, both suspended due to disciplinary sanctions, will also miss the game.
News - Frosinone
While waiting to find out their opponents, who could be Juventus, they need to focus on Serie A. In the local league they have gone three games without a win, two of them defeats. At the moment, with 19 points, they are in 13th position, eight points away from the European places. They are also seven points above the relegation zone, so whatever happens at the end of the year, they will finish the year out of the relegation zone.Di Francesco will not be able to count on Okoli, who received his fifth yellow card against Lecce. Doubts due to physical problems are Kalaj and Mazzitelli. Reinier and Marchizza are expected to be out until 2024.
Background
The Stadium