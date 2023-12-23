Frosinone vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A
Photo: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:30 AM41 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow the Frosinone vs Juventus game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Frosinone vs Juventus as well as the latest information from the Benito Stirpe. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
12:25 AMan hour ago

Where to watch Frosinone vs Juventus in Serie A?

If you want to watch the Frosinone vs Juventus match, it will be available on Paramount+


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

12:20 AMan hour ago

What time is the match between Frosinone vs Juventus in Serie A?

This is the starting time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 5:30 AM

Bolivia: 4:30 AM

Brazil: 5:30 AM

Chile: 4:30 AM

Colombia: 3:30 AM

Ecuador: 3:30 AM

USA: 6:30 AM

Spain: 12:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Paraguay: 6:30 AM

Peru: 6:30 AM

Uruguay: 7:30 AM

Venezuela: 6:30 AM

England: 10:30 AM

Australia : 19:30 AM

India: 15:45 AM

12:15 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Juventus player

Federico Chiesa has five goals in 15 games. The 26-year-old Italian national team international has already surpassed the records of his last two seasons. He has just scored against Genoa, although it was not enough to give the three points to the Turin team.

 

12:10 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Frosinone player

Matias Soule, a Juventus player on loan from Frosinone, has been one of the sensations this season. The young Argentinean, only 20 years old, has six goals and one assist to his name this season. He has not scored since November 26th against Genoa.

 

 

12:05 AMan hour ago

News - Juventus

They were held to a 1-1 draw in the last match. Chiesa had the first chance of the match, but the ball went over the goal. Six minutes later, Chiesa himself converted a penalty to put his team ahead. Genoa came close to an equalizer in the final stretch of the first half, but Johan Vásquez missed the target. The equalizer came at the start of the second half in a good team move in which Gudmundsson finished the ball into the net. The Turin team kept trying and Bremer almost scored the winning goal in the final stretch. 

 

With this draw, Allegri's team dropped two points in the fight for the lead. With 37 points, they are now four points behind Inter Milan. Behind them they have a margin, as Milan is five points behind and Bologna nine points behind. 

 

Di Sciglio and Kean will miss the match due to injury, while Fagioli and Pogba, both suspended due to disciplinary sanctions, will also miss the game.

12:00 AMan hour ago

News - Frosinone

They are coming from a real feat by defeating Napoli, reigning Serie A champions, in the Italian Cup after beating them 4-0 at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. The Neapolitans were the better side in the first half and even took the lead in a defensive error, but Simeone's goal was disallowed by the VAR for a previous handball. After the hour mark, Frosinone took the lead after a header from Barranechea. Five minutes later Caso extended the lead. In stoppage time, Cheddirra converted the penalty and Harroui closed the scoring.

 

While waiting to find out their opponents, who could be Juventus, they need to focus on Serie A. In the local league they have gone three games without a win, two of them defeats. At the moment, with 19 points, they are in 13th position, eight points away from the European places. They are also seven points above the relegation zone, so whatever happens at the end of the year, they will finish the year out of the relegation zone.

Di Francesco will not be able to count on Okoli, who received his fifth yellow card against Lecce. Doubts due to physical problems are Kalaj and Mazzitelli. Reinier and Marchizza are expected to be out until 2024.
11:55 PMan hour ago

Background

A total of six meetings have taken place between these two teams, with a favorable balance for Juventus, who have won five meetings, while the remaining duel has ended in a draw. Four years later they will meet again. The last clash was in 2019 where Juventus won 3-0.
11:50 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Benito Stirpe Stadium, located in the city of Frosinone. It was inaugurated in 2017 and has a capacity for 16227 spectators.

 

11:45 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Frosinone and Juventus will meet this Saturday, December 23 in the match corresponding to the 17th matchday of Serie A.
11:40 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Frosinone vs Juventus in Serie A

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo