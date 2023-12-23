QPR vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow QPR vs Southampton
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for QPR vs Southampton as well as the latest information from Loftus Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch QPR vs Southampton?
If you want to watch QPR vs Southampton live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the QPR vs Southampton match in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Watch out for this Southampton player
Adam Amstrong is the second leading scorer in the EFL Championship with 12 goals. He has also provided six assists. He has not scored since the first game of the month when he scored a brace against Cardiff City.
Watch out for this QPR player
Chris Willock, a 25-year-old English midfielder who has three goals and an assist to his name this season. He scored all three in succession and in those three games in which he found the net, Queen Park Rangers ended up winning the game.
News - Southampton
They are looking to return to the Premier League and so far they are not doing badly. They are fourth in the EFL Championship with 42 points, i.e. in the Playoffs, although ten points behind the second position, which gives direct promotion. They have just beaten Blackburn Rovers 4-0 at home and are undefeated in 14 consecutive matches.
News - QPR
They are coming off a 2-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday and have now gone two games without a win in a row. However, they have only lost one game out of the last five they have played. They are in twentieth position with 22 points and are currently in relegation positions. However, they are only two points away from the relegation places.
Background
Very even balance in the clashes between these two teams with a balance of 22 wins for QPR, 21 duels have been won by Southampton. While 14 clashes have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in August in a match that ended in a 2-1 victory for Southampton.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Loftus Road Stadium, located in the city of London. It was inaugurated in October 1904 and has a capacity for 18439 spectators.
Preview of the match
QPR and Southampton will meet this Saturday, December 23 in the match corresponding to the 23rd round of the EFL Championship.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of QPR vs Southampton in the EFL Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.