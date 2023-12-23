Troy Trojans vs Duke Blue Devils LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NCAA Football

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for Troy Trojans vs. Duke Blue Devils
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Troy Trojans vs Duke Blue Devils as well as the latest information from Protective Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch Troy Trojans vs Duke Blue Devils?
If you want to watch the Troy Trojans vs Duke Blue Devils game, you can follow it on television on ESPN.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Le match Troy Trojans vs Duke Blue Devils in NCAA Football ?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this Tray Trojans player.
Gunnar Watason, quarterback who was born in Butler. His percentage this season is 61.3% pass completions for 3339 yards. In addition to 27 touchdown passes and five interceptions. In the last game he contributed with one touchdown pass, one catch and completing 16 of 24 pass attempts.
Watch out for this Duke Blue Devils player.
Riley Leonard, a quarterback who has a 57.6% pass completion percentage this season for 1102 yards. In addition to three passing touchdowns and three interceptions.
News - Troy Trojans
They have ten consecutive victories. They are in a great moment of form. They have not lost since September 17, when they lost to James Madison. They lead the Sun Belt standings with 11 wins and two losses. They are four wins ahead of the second-placed team.
News - Duke Blue Devils
They are coming off a 30-19 win over Pittsburgh in their last game. Moore was decisive with two touchdowns for his team's victory. Although they have only managed to win in two of the last six games they have played. They are seventh in the Atlantic Coast with seven wins and five losses.
Background
Two confrontations between these two NCAA teams and in both duels the victory went to Duke Blue Devils. The last time they faced each other was in 2014 where they won by 17-34. In 2013 the clash ended with a 38-31 on the scoreboard. Now nine years later they will face each other again. We will see if it will be the third for Duke Blue Devils or the first for the Troy Trojans.
The stadium
The match will be played at the Protective Stadium, which is located in the city of Birmingham. It was inaugurated in October 2021 and has a capacity for 47100 spectators.
Preview of the match
Duke Blue Devils and Troy Trojans will square off this Saturday, Dec. 23 in NCAA play.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Troy Trojans vs Duke Blue Devils in NCAA Football.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.