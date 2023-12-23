Al-Ittihad vs Al-Raed LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Al-Ittihad vs Al-Raed as well as the latest information from Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Raed?
If you want to watch the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Raed match, it can be followed on television on FOX Deportes.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Al-Ittihad vs Al-Raed in Saudi Professional League 2023-24?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 AM
Ecuador: 12:00 AM
United States (ET): 1:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 AM in
Uruguay: 13:00 PM
Watch out for this Al-Raed player
Karim El Berkaoui, a 28-year-old Moroccan striker, has scored five goals this season. He has yet to find the back of the net in December, having not scored since November 24 against Al Taee.
Watch out for this Al-Ittihad player
Karim Benzema has 12 goals and four assists in 18 games. The Ballon d'Or-winning French striker and former Real Madrid player is the great reference of this team in attack. He has scored in the last three matches, although in his most recent game he missed a penalty.
News - Al-Raed
They have just lost their last home game against Damac by 0-1 and have not won two games in a row. With 13 points, they are in the penultimate position of the relegation zone and are three points away from getting out of the dangerous positions.
News - Al-Ittihad
They are coming from the Club World Cup where they could only reach the quarterfinals after being eliminated by Egyptian club Al Ahly. They also lost the last match of the Saudi Arabian Professional League at home to Damac. They currently occupy the sixth position with 28 points, six points behind the positions that give access to the AFC Champions League.
Background
A total of 38 times All-Ittihad and Al-Raed have met, with All-Ittihad winning 26 times, Al-Raed winning four times and eight duels ending in a draw. The last time they met was last August where All-Ittihad won 3-0.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium, located in Jeddah. The stadium was inaugurated in 1970 and has a capacity of 27,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
All-Ittihad and Al-Raed will meet this Saturday, December 23 in the match corresponding to the 18th round of the Saudi Arabian Professional League.
