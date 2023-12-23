Luton Town vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Luton Town vs Newcastle Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Luton Town vs Newcastle live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, USA Network, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com app.
Referee
Darren England will be the referee for the match, with Neil Davies and Darren Cann as assistants. The VAR will have Peter Bankes in charge, with Nick Greenhalgh as assistant.
Probable Newcastle
Newcastle's probable team for the match is: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Botman and Burn; Miley, Bruno Guimarães and Longstaff; Almirón, Isak and Livramento.
Probable Luton
Luton's probable team for the match is: Kaminski, Mengi, Osho and Bell; Kabore, Lokonga, Barkely and Doutghy; Townsen, Adebayo and Brown.
Injuries
Luton Town will be without Burke, Potts and Nakamba for the match. For Newcastle, Gordon, Caicedo, Joelinton, Schar, Kafth, Willock, Manquillo, Barnes, Pope, Anderson, Target and Tonali are all out.
Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe spoke to the press ahead of the trip to Luton, commenting mainly on the absentees: "We'll see how they are this morning. Anthony [Gordon] was sore - it was a horrible challenge for him. I'm really disappointed with the move, but we'll see how he is today. I hope he gets better quickly. Emil [Krafth] had a very nasty cut on his shin, which was quite deep and needed stitches, so he's also quite sore. The scans on Joelinton and Fabian [Schär] showed a similar picture to what we thought, with neither of them very serious. Alex [Isak] has a 50% chance (of taking the field against Luton). When we watched the game, we realized that it was a very difficult time for everyone involved with Luton and for Tom himself. It really puts soccer into perspective. His health is paramount. It's the second time this has happened (to him) and we want to send him our best wishes from everyone connected with Newcastle. It's a very difficult place to go. I've been there many times as a player, but we're looking forward to the game. The (home) games they've had have been interesting and, if you look at each one individually, they beat Manchester City and Arsenal closely and got a good draw against Liverpool. First of all, they competed well in every game. They were very good physically, totally committed to their way of playing. I think Rob (Edwards) did a brilliant job. Knowing the stadium as I do, it won't be an easy game for us. We'll have to give it our all. It's difficult to know what the atmosphere will be like, but I'm sure it will be a game full of emotions."
Premier League
Luton are in 18th place, inside the Premier League relegation zone, with nine points, level with Sheffield United, one point above Burnley and five below Nottingham Forest. Newcastle, meanwhile, are in sixth place with 29 points, four below Tottenham, one above Manchester United and two above Brighton and West Ham.
Last Matches: Newcastle
Newcastle, on the other hand, have one defeat, one win and one draw. On Wednesday (13), at home in the Champions League, the defeat came to Milan, 2-1, with goals from Pulisic and Chukwueze, while Joelinton scored for Newcastle. On Saturday (16), the 3-0 win was at home to Fulham, with goals from Miley, Almirón and Burn. And on Tuesday (19), in the Carabao Cup, the draw was 1-1 with Chelsea, with Callum Wilson opening the scoring and Mudryk, where the Blues won 4-2 on penalties.
Last Matches: Luton
Luton Town come into the match on the back of three defeats in their last games. On December 2, away from home, they lost 3-1 to Brentford, with goals from Maupay, Mee and Maptiste, while Brown added a second. On the fifth, at home, the defeat was 4-3 to Arsenal, with goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Havertz and Rice, while Osho, Adebayo and Barkley all scored. And on Sunday (10), the defeat came 2-1 to City, with goals from Bernardo Silva and Grealish turning the game around after Adebayo had opened the scoring.
