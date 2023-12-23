Leeds United vs Ipswich Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Key player - Ipswich Town
Leif Davis, the former Leeds, is one of the key players in the great season of Ipswich Town, the fullback is the player with the best grade of his team in the season according to SofaScore, in addition to being one of the top assistants of the competition, being the only defensive player who is among the best assistants of the championship.
Key player - Leeds United
Crysencio Summerville is one of Leeds United's most consistent players, he has 19 appearances on the season, has 10 goals and 6 assists this term. According to SofaScore, the Dutchman is the highest rated player of the Championship season, with 7.89 rating.
Head to head: Leeds United vs. Ipswich Town
This Saturday's match will be the 85th duel between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 34 wins for Leeds United against 29 for Ipswich Town, in addition to recording 21 draws.
McKenna's surprising Ipswich
From League One to the Championship, the new revelation of the season is this team of Kieran McKenna, newcomers to the category, The Blues today are serious candidates for direct promotion, if not for Leicester brilliant, McKenna's team would dominate the league at will, although they already lost at Portman Road against their opponent this Saturday, they will try to win away in order to take considerable distance against a serious opponent for promotion.
Leeds United looking to close in on the leaders
The local Leeds United are in third place with 42 points, 10 points behind their opponents this Saturday. For the team coached by Daniel Farke it is a final, although they are undefeated in 12 home matches, they have not won in the last two matches, which has caused them to lose ground against the championship leaders.
The Championship is on fire
Second and third in the championship face each other, a victory can change the panorama of what happens between now and the end of the season, the Whites need the three points at home, in order not to lose ground to the leaders, while Ipswich Town with a victory will take a considerable distance for their aspirations of promotion to the top flight.
The match will be played at Elland Road
Elland Road is the home ground of Leeds United of the EFL Championship, located in the county of West Yorkshire in the United Kingdom. The venue was opened in 1897 and has a capacity of 37,890 spectators.
