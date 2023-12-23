Leicester City vs Rotherham United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship
Photo: Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
1:00 AM12 minutes ago

Don't leave here to follow Leicester City vs Rotherham United

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leicester City vs Rotherham United in addition to the latest information emerging from the King Power Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
12:55 AM17 minutes ago

How to watch Leicester City vs Rotherham United?

If you want to watch Leicester City vs Rotherham United live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on TV. 


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

12:50 AM22 minutes ago

What time is Leicester City vs Rotherham United in EFL Championship?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 7:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.

Brazil: 10:00 hrs.

Chile: 9:00 hrs.

Colombia: 9:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.

Spain: 16:00 hrs.

Mexico: 9:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.

Peru: 9:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.

England: 15: 00 hrs.

USA: 10:00 hrs.

Australia: 00:00 hrs.

India: 19:15 hrs.

12:45 AM27 minutes ago

Watch out for this Coventry City player

Jordan Hugill, a 31-year-old striker, is the team's top scorer with three goals. The English player is two goals away from matching his tally from last season. Although he has not scored since last October 7 against Southampton



 
12:40 AM32 minutes ago

Watch out for this Leicester City player

Kiernan Dewsburry-Hall has seven goals and nine assists in this EFL Championsip. The English midfielder has been involved in 16 of his club's 44 goals in the EFL Championship at the moment. This player comes from scoring against Birmingham City

 

12:35 AM37 minutes ago

News - Rotherham United

In a totally different situation is Rotherham United, which has three defeats in a row. In addition to 10 consecutive matches without a victory. They have not won since October 25. They are bottom of the EFL Championship with 13 points and are nine points away from the relegation places.
12:30 AM42 minutes ago

News - Leicester City

They have four consecutive victories and six consecutive matches without defeat. In their last match they took three important points away against Birmingham City. After their relegation, they want to return to the top flight of English soccer and are currently on the right track, as they are leaders of the EFL Championship with 55 points, three points ahead of Ipswich and 13 points ahead of the third-placed team.
12:25 AMan hour ago

Background

A total of 30 clashes between these two teams with 16 wins for Leicester City, 10 times Rotherham United have won, while four duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was last August 2023, which ended with a victory for Leicester City by 1-2 on the scoreboard.
12:20 AMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the King Power Stadium, which was inaugurated in July 2002 and has a capacity of 322,261 spectators.

 

12:15 AMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Leicester City and Rotherham United will meet this Saturday, December 23rd in the 23rd round of the EFL Championship.
12:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Leicester City vs Rotherham United match in EFL Championship

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo