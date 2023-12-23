Leicester City vs Rotherham United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Leicester City vs Rotherham United in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Watch out for this Coventry City player
Jordan Hugill, a 31-year-old striker, is the team's top scorer with three goals. The English player is two goals away from matching his tally from last season. Although he has not scored since last October 7 against Southampton
Watch out for this Leicester City player
Kiernan Dewsburry-Hall has seven goals and nine assists in this EFL Championsip. The English midfielder has been involved in 16 of his club's 44 goals in the EFL Championship at the moment. This player comes from scoring against Birmingham City
News - Rotherham United
In a totally different situation is Rotherham United, which has three defeats in a row. In addition to 10 consecutive matches without a victory. They have not won since October 25. They are bottom of the EFL Championship with 13 points and are nine points away from the relegation places.
News - Leicester City
They have four consecutive victories and six consecutive matches without defeat. In their last match they took three important points away against Birmingham City. After their relegation, they want to return to the top flight of English soccer and are currently on the right track, as they are leaders of the EFL Championship with 55 points, three points ahead of Ipswich and 13 points ahead of the third-placed team.
Background
A total of 30 clashes between these two teams with 16 wins for Leicester City, 10 times Rotherham United have won, while four duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was last August 2023, which ended with a victory for Leicester City by 1-2 on the scoreboard.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the King Power Stadium, which was inaugurated in July 2002 and has a capacity of 322,261 spectators.
Preview of the match
Leicester City and Rotherham United will meet this Saturday, December 23rd in the 23rd round of the EFL Championship.
