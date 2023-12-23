Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Liverpool vs Arsenal live
Where and how to watch PSG vs Metz online and live
PSG vs Metz can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Liverpool vs Arsenal match corresponding to Matchday 17 of the Premier League?
Argentina: 11:30 am
Bolivia: 11:30 am
Brazil: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 11:30 am
Colombia: 1:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 am
United States: 12:30 p.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Peru: 2:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 11:30 am
Japan: 11:30 a.m.
India: 10:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 04:30 hours
South Africa: 05:30 hours
Australia: 05:30 hours
United Kingdom ET: 06:30 hours
Arsenal Statements
“That's a question for them. The fans and the passion they bring to the game is the main reason why this sport belongs to them and the players. They are the absolute protagonists and that is what makes this game so enjoyable. We have to take care of them and their opinion is very important"We have done it at Old Trafford, we have done it at Stamford Bridge and in many other places where we have not done it for years. This is the next challenge. Go there and win. If you want to be at the top, you have to go to those places and be dominant. That's what we're going to try to do."
Liverpool Statements
“It's matchday 18, that means that afterward we will play 20 more games. If we win, we will not be finished; If they win, they won't be done. It's just a very important football game. This season we were quite stable in terms of results.”
“Lucho is a top player, very top. He can't be a starter all the time. On that occasion we gave him a rest (against West Ham), in case we needed it at some point, but no. In a few minutes he did very well, I just hope that Lucho is Lucho.”
“I think Darwin is playing much better than last season, the way he defends for the team, how he presses and counterattacks as well. It is unfair to value players only by the goals they score. “He is full of energy and desire.”