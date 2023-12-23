Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
What time is the Liverpool vs Arsenal match corresponding to Matchday 17 of the Premier League?

This is the start time of the Liverpool vs Arsenal match on December 23, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 am

Bolivia: 11:30 am

Brazil: 11:30 a.m.

Chile: 11:30 am

Colombia: 1:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 am

United States: 12:30 p.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.

Peru: 2:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:30 am

Japan: 11:30 a.m.

India: 10:30 p.m.

Nigeria: 04:30 hours

South Africa: 05:30 hours

Australia: 05:30 hours

United Kingdom ET: 06:30 hours

Arsenal Statements

Mikel Arteta declared in a conference: “We are very clear about this. We are in the same position. “We love playing in the Champions League and we will continue to do so.”

“That's a question for them. The fans and the passion they bring to the game is the main reason why this sport belongs to them and the players. They are the absolute protagonists and that is what makes this game so enjoyable. We have to take care of them and their opinion is very important

"We have done it at Old Trafford, we have done it at Stamford Bridge and in many other places where we have not done it for years. This is the next challenge. Go there and win. If you want to be at the top, you have to go to those places and be dominant. That's what we're going to try to do."
Liverpool Statements

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, spoke before this match: “I agree 100 percent with that statement (about Liverpool's statement), but I like the verdict anyway. I like that we understand a little that people from FIFA, UEFA and other federations can't just do whatever they want. In the future we will have to talk about many things and if we simply do the things that they (UEFA) do, such as organizing more competitions and playing more games, and we do not have a say in what is happening, I think they will shake off a bit".

“It's matchday 18, that means that afterward we will play 20 more games. If we win, we will not be finished; If they win, they won't be done. It's just a very important football game. This season we were quite stable in terms of results.”

“Lucho is a top player, very top. He can't be a starter all the time. On that occasion we gave him a rest (against West Ham), in case we needed it at some point, but no. In a few minutes he did very well, I just hope that Lucho is Lucho.”

“I think Darwin is playing much better than last season, the way he defends for the team, how he presses and counterattacks as well. It is unfair to value players only by the goals they score. “He is full of energy and desire.”

Arsenal's latest lineup

Raya, Zinchenko, White, Gabriel Magalhães, Saliba, Ødegaard, Rice, Havertz, de Jesus, Saka, Martinelli Silva
Liverpool's latest lineup

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Nunez, Salah.
How does Arsenal arrive?

Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion two goals to zero in their last Premier League match, the visiting team will seek to continue adding goals and points.
How do they get to Liverpool?

Liverpool failed to win in their last match in the Premier League and drew 0-0 against Manchester United last day. So they need to add three in this meeting before the end of the year. In the EFL Cup, Liverpool beat West Ham convincingly five goals to zero.

Liverpool vs Arsenal match will be played at Anfield Stadium

The Liverpool vs Arsenal match will be played at Anfield located in Liverpool, United Kingdom. The property has a capacity for 48,583 people.
