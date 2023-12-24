Wolves vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Wolves vs Chelsea in a Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Wolves vs Chelsea match in the Premier League.
What time is Wolves vs Chelsea match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Wolves vs Chelsea of December 24th, in several countries:
Mexico: 07:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Peru: 08:00 hours
USA: 08:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 08:00 hours
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 09:00 hours
Spain: 16:00 hours
Where and how to watch Wolves vs Chelsea live
The match will be broadcast on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC and Telemundo.
If you want to watch Wolves vs Chelsea in streaming, it will be tuned on nbcsports.com, USA Network and NBC Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 116th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory, leaving 44 wins for Chelsea, 30 draws and 41 for Wolves, leaving the balance very even.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 1 win has gone to Chelsea, while the Wolves have 1 win and an even and unfavorable balance for the visitors, as they have only three draws in the last 5 meetings.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 0 Chelsea, Apr. 8, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 3 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Oct. 8, 2022, English Premier League
Chelsea 2 - 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers, May 7, 2022, England Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 0 Chelsea, Dec. 19, 2021, English Premier League
Chelsea 0 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jan. 27, 2021, English Premier League
Watch out for this Chelsea player
Senegal attacker, 22 year old Nicolas Jackson has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Wolves player
South Korean attacker, 27-year-old Hwang Hee-Chan has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How are Wolves doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Burnley, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
West Ham United 3 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Dec. 17, 2023, English Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest, Dec. 9, 2023, England Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 0 Burnley, Dec. 5, 2023, English Premier League
Arsenal 2 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Dec. 2, 2023, English Premier League
Fulham 3 - 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nov. 27, 2023, English Premier League
How are Chelsea coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Sheffield United, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Chelsea 1 - 1 Newcastle United, Dec 19, 2023, English League Cup
Chelsea 2 - 0 Sheffield United, Dec. 16, 2023, English Premier League
Everton 2 - 0 Chelsea, Dec. 10, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester United 2 - 1 Chelsea, Dec. 6, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 3 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion, Dec. 3, 2023, English Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to Wolves vs Chelsea, a Premier League match. The match will take place at Molineux Stadium, at 08:00.