West Brom vs Norwich City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Game

Stay with us to follow West Brom vs Norwich City live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for West Brom vs Norwich City live corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season, in addition to the most recent information emerging from The Hawthorns. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch West Brom vs Norwich City online and live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the West Brom vs Norwich City match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Star+
Chile: 12 hours on Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on Star+
US (ET): 1 hour on ESPN+
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Star+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
West Brom's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Alex Palmer, Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong, Jed Wallace, Alex Mowatt, Okay Yokuslu, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Jeremy Sarmiento and Grady Diangana.
Grady Diangana, player to watch!
The West Brom winger is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Diangana seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for West Brom on offense. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 35 games where he scored 14 goals and 3 assists. The British striker had a great season and West Brom will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does West Brom get here?
West Brom is getting ready for the continuation of the 2023-2024 season of the EFL Championship where it will continue seeking promotion to the Premier League and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets. West Brom finished in ninth position in the EFL Championship with 66 points, after 18 wins, 12 draws and 16 losses. However, their path to the Premier League ended when they were 3 points away from the positions they fought for in the Playoffs. Some interesting names in this group are Grady Diangana, Daryl Dike, Semi Ajayi, John Swift and Jade Wallace, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to strengthen the squad ahead of a new adventure in the EFL Championship. West Brom will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the championships in which it participates.
Norwich's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Seny Dieng, Rav van den Berg, Dael Fry, Alex Bangura, Anfernee Dijksteel, Matt Crooks, Daniel Barlaser, Jonathan Howson, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Gabriel Sara and Isaiah Jones.
Gabriel Sara, player to follow!
The Norwich City midfielder is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team return to the Premier League. During last season he played 33 games, where he scored 7 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's midfield and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does Norwich City arrive?
Norwich City enters this duel with the objective of the team fighting for promotion to the Premier League, after being relegated last season after finishing the campaign in last place. The team, as often happens when there is relegation, had to make big changes in the face of restructuring for the EFL Championship. At the moment, the club has made 2 additions, those of Gabriel Sara and Isaac Hayden. The Norwich team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team will be able to give important minutes to all its young players such as Max Aarons, Gabriel Sara, Jacob Sörensen and Todd Cantwell. At the moment, the team is in third position, after 10 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses for a total of 35 points.
Where is the game?
The Hawthorns located in the city of West Bromwich, England will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue this 2023-2024 EFL Championship season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 26,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1900.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the West Brom vs Norwich City match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season. The meeting will take place at The Hawthorns, at 10 o'clock.