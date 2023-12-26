Sheffield United vs Luton Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
WE RETURN
In a few minutes the match between Sheffield United and Luton Town will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
Stay tuned to follow Sheffield United vs Luton Town
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sheffield United vs Luton Town as well as the latest information from Bramall Lane. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Sheffield United vs Luton Town?
If you want to watch Sheffield United vs Luton Town live on television, you can follow the game on Peacock
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match Sheffield United vs Luton Town in Premier League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Watch out for this Sheffield Town player
Cameron Archer has been one of Sheffield Wednesday's additions in the summer transfer window. He has already scored three goals in 15 Premier League games. The 22-year-old English player has just scored against Aston Villa.
News - Luton Town
They come with high morale after winning 1-0 at home against Newcastle United after Townsend's solitary goal. Victory to cut the negative streak, as they had three defeats in a row. They are 17th with 12 points, i.e. in relegation positions, but with a game in hand on Nottingham Forest. If they win this match, they would be out of the red zone. They have three absentees for the trip to Sheffield are defenders Reece Burke, Dan Potts, due to injury. In addition to their captain and defender Tom Lockyer.
News - Sheffield United
They are coming from a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in a match in which they were denied the victory with a goal in 97'. They have only won one match out of the last seven they have played. They are bottom of the Premier League with nine points, five points behind the relegation places. Chris Wilder at the pre-match press conference commented that "it's a big game, Boxing Day at home. Playing at Bramall Lane in front of 31,000-32,000 supporters, but it's still an incredibly difficult game that we have to do well. We understand the magnitude of the game and that it's a team in and around us, and we understand that we have to give our best to get a result." Wilder continued, "We fully respect Luton in terms of what they have done, their track record and the players they have. They are a really tight-knit group. I went there with Watford last year and they outperformed Watford in every department. "We understand their qualities and we know it's been difficult with Tom's situation. There are a lot of connections with Alan and Jack working with Tom with Wales. He has been their talisman and captain, but there are a lot of other players who have stepped up and continued the great work that Rob and everyone at that soccer club has done. "We need to put in a good performance. We go into the next game to try to get a performance and then a result, then there's rest, recovery, with little time to work on the training ground. We'll take a look at "Injuries as well. We've had some serious knocks that we had to deal with before Villa, so hopefully we can have a look and see where the players are in terms of selection, work, recovery and getting back to square one."" he added.
Background
A total of 42 meetings have seen Sheffield United and Luton Town face each other with a balance of 17 meetings in favor of Sheffield United, while 14 times Luton have won. The remaining 11 meetings have ended in draws. The last time they met was in March 2023 in a match that ended in a win for Luton Town. At that time both teams were in the EFL Championship.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Bramall Lane, a stadium located in the city of Sheffield. It was inaugurated in April 1855 and has a capacity for 32050 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sheffield United and Luton Town will meet on Tuesday, December 26 in the 19th Premier League match of the season.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Sheffield United vs Luton Town match in Premier League
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.