Ipswich Town vs Leicester City LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

What time is Ipswich Town vs Leicester City match for Championship Match?
This is the start time of the game Ipswich Town vs Leicester City of December 26th in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
December 26,2023
|
14:45
|
|
Argentina
|
December 26,2023
|
16:45
|
|
Bolivia
|
December 26,2023
|
14:45
|
|
Brazil
|
December 26,2023
|
16:45
|
|
Chile
|
December 26,2023
|
16:45
|
|
Colombia
|
December 26,2023
|
14:45
|
|
Ecuador
|
December 26,2023
|
14:45
|
|
Spain
|
December 26,2023
|
21:45
|
|
Mexico
|
December 26,2023
|
13:45
|
ESPN, Star +
|
Peru
|
December 26,2023
|
14:45
Watch out for this Leicester City player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Leicester City's iconic center forward Patson Daka. The Zambian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether he has the ball under his control or not, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Patson Daka knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Leicester City.
Last Leicester City line-up:
M. Hermansen; J. Justin, J. Vestergaard, W. Faes, Ricardo; K. Dewsbury-Hall, O. Ndidi, H. Winks; S. Mavididi, P. Daka, A. Fatawu.
Watch out for this Ipswich Town player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Ipswich Town's sometimes right winger or center forward, Nathan Broadhead. The 25-year-old English player has been a key player for the team this season, and his explosive one-on-one play allows him to create dangerous moves down the flanks to send in crosses that can be connected by his teammates.
Last Ipswich Town line-up:
V. Hladky; H. Clarke, L. Woolfenden, C. Burgess, L. Davis; S. Morsy, M. Luongo; W. Burns, C. Chapin, N. Broadhead; G. Hirts.
Background:
Ipswich Town and Leicester City have met on a total of 70 occasions (27 Ipswich Town wins, 16 draws, 26 Leicester City wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the Ipswich Town side. In terms of goals, 85 goals have fallen in favor of Ipswich Town, while 88 have been in favor of Leicester City. Their last meeting dates back to the 13-14 season in the 32nd round of the Championship where Leicester City beat Ipswich Town 3-0.
About the Stadium
Portman Road is a soccer stadium located in Ipswich, Suffolk, England. Portman Road has been the home of Ipswich Town since 1884, making it one of the oldest stadiums in English soccer. The capacity of the stadium has changed over the years due to various refurbishments, but currently stands at a total of 30,000. Portman Road has witnessed numerous notable events over the years, including English league matches and domestic and international cups. One of the highlights was in the 1980s, when Ipswich Town won the UEFA Cup in the 1980-1981 season under legendary manager Sir Bobby Robson.
They are going to return to the Premier League
After winning their first Premier League in the 2015/2016 season, the Foxes won the affection of many English fans and around the world, gradually conquering various competitions such as the Community Shield or the Carabao Cup, however, the adventure in the first division was gradually clouded to the extent of having been relegated last season despite having died on the line. However, the mission of returning to the first division is being fulfilled, after marching as super leader in the championship and if they continue like this, they would be consummating the promotion a month before the end of the season.
The first big battle for the top spot
Ipswich Town are undoubtedly surprising everyone in the fight for a Premier League qualification ticket for next season, but it is no surprise that the team is fighting for the top spot with the Foxes, Ipswich Town had already been announcing for a couple of seasons that they would gradually seek the coveted promotion since in their last participations in the Championship, they were improving their final position and in fact, they were present in the play-offs for promotion this year, so now at last it seems that the goal of the project that has been growing in recent years will be fulfilled.
The adventure continues
The beginning of the 2023-24 campaign in the Championship has already passed and now with a part of the road already traveled, the teams are preparing to close the year in the best way with the objective of resuming a convenient rhythm that will allow them to dream of great objectives and illusions for the final part of the season in the first six months of next year. Likewise, little by little, it is beginning to become clear which teams will fight for the Championship crown, which teams will seek a place in the European competitions and which teams will experience the drama of not being relegated at the end of the campaign.
Kick-off time
The Ipswich Town vs Leicester City match will be played at Portman Road, in Ipswich, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:45 pm ET.
