Hull City vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Hull City vs Sunderland in a EFL Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Hull City vs Sunderland match in the EFL Championship.
What time is Hull City vs Sunderland match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game Hull City vs Sunderland of December 26th, in several countries:
Mexico: 09:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 09:00 hours
USA: 10:00 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 16:00 hours
Where and how to watch Hull City vs Sunderland live
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Hull City player
Republic of Ireland attacker, 23 year old Aaron Connolly has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the manager in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Stats from......
Republic of Ireland attacker Aaron Connolly, the attacker will play his twenty-first game for his club, in the past he played 4 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the English league and 0 assists, he currently has 7 goals in 20 games.
Watch out for this Sunderland player
England winger, 28 year old Jack Clarke has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
England winger, Jack Clarke, the attacker will play his 24th game for his club, in the past he played 46 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 9 goals in the English league and 12 assists, he currently has 10 goals in 23 games.
How are Hull City doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Cardiff City, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Bristol City 3 - 2 Hull City, Dec. 22, 2023, English Championship
Hull City 3 - 0 Cardiff City, Dec. 16, 2023, England Championship
Middlesbrough 1 - 2 Hull City, Dec. 13, 2023, English Championship
Queens Park Rangers 2 - 0 Hull City, Dec. 9, 2023, English Championship
Hull City 1-2 Watford, Dec. 2, 2023, English Championship
How are Sunderland coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Leeds United, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sunderland 0 - 3 Coventry City, Dec. 23, 2023, English Championship
Bristol City 1 - 0 Sunderland, Dec. 16, 2023, England Championship
Sunderland 1 - 0 Leeds United, Dec. 12, 2023, England Championship
Sunderland 2 - 1 West Bromwich Albion, Dec. 9, 2023, England Championship
Millwall 1 - 1 Sunderland, Dec. 2, 2023, English Championship
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Hull City vs Sunderland EFL Championship match. The match will take place at The MKM Stadium, at 10:00 am.