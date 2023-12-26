Manchester United vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Manchester United vs Aston Villa live on Match day 19 of the Premier League 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Aston Villa live on Matchday 19 of Premier League 2023, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
The Manchester United vs Aston Villa match will not be broadcast on television.
The Manchester United vs Aston Villa match can be tuned in from Paramount+ streams.
If you want to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches this Saturday on Match day 19 of the Premier League 2023
In addition to this match between Manchester United vs Aston Villa, the matches of Newcastle vs Nottingham, Bournemouth vs Fulham, Sheffield vs Luton and Burnley vs Liverpool, are the matches of this 19th day tomorrow in the Premier League, undoubtedly a very exciting day, full of important teams and players of the highest quality that will seek to give their best in this day.
Referee
The central referee who will be in charge of dispensing justice in this match of Day 19 will be the referee Craig Pawson, who will have the task of bringing order in this match that will fight for 3 very important points and who, with his national and international experience, will seek to bring this match to a good end in the meeting of both teams in this 19th round of the Premier League.
This is the kick-off time for the Manchester United vs Aston Villa match on December 26, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Ecuador: 17:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 17:00 hours
Japan: 03:00 hours
India: 00:00 hours
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 00:00 hours
Australia: 05:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on their best players and all the talent for this match that promises to be the best in this 19th round of the Premier League 2023.
Background
The record leans towards Manchester United, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 9 games won by United, 3 draws and 3 games with victory for Aston Villa, so tomorrow the locals will come out as favorites to take the 3 points and stay alive in their aspirations for higher positions.
How does Aston Villa arrive?
Aston Villa is undoubtedly one of the big surprises in this Premier League season, coming from a one-goal draw against Sheffield United, is in third place with 39 points and a record of 12 wins, 3 draws and only 3 defeats, They will try to get the 3 points in one of the most complicated stadiums as Old Trafford, to keep dreaming about the top of the general table, if they win tomorrow they could be in the first position and for the moment be the leaders of the Premier League, we expect one of the best matches in this 19th match day, with two teams full of top quality players.
How does Manchester United arrive?
Manchester United comes from a 2-0 loss against West Ham, a game where they suffered a lot, where the Mexican Edson Alvarez had a super outstanding participation with his team, Manchester United is in 8th position with 28 points and a record of 9 games won, a draw and 8 defeats, will seek to return to the path of victory and aspire to reach the 6th position, this way United arrives to the 19th round of the Premier League, a game where they urgently need the 3 points to continue climbing in the overall table of the competition, no doubt a very exciting game.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Manchester United vs Aston Villa, match day 19 of the Premier League 2023. The match will take place at the legendary Old Trafford at 14:00.