Burnley vs Liverpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Burnley vs Liverpool in a Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Burnley vs Liverpool match in the Premier League.
What time is Burnley vs Liverpool match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Burnley vs Liverpool of December 26th, in several countries:
México: 11:30 horas CDMX
Argentina: 13:30 horas
Chile: 13:30 horas
Colombia: 12:30 horas
Perú: 11:30 horas
EE.UU.: 12:30 horas ET
Ecuador: 11:30 horas
Uruguay: 13:30 horas
Paraguay: 12:30 horas
España: 18:30 horas
Where and how to watch Burnley vs Liverpool live
The match will be broadcast on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC and Telemundo.
If you want to watch Burnley vs Liverpool in streaming, it will be tuned on nbcsports.com, USA Network and NBC Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 111th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 50 wins for Liverpool, 26 draws and 34 for Burnley, leaving the balance very uneven.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 1 win has gone to Burnley, while the Reds have 3 wins and an uneven and unfavorable balance for the locals, as they have only one draw in the last 5 meetings.
Burnley 0 - 1 Liverpool, Feb. 13, 2022, English Premier League
Liverpool 2 - 0 Burnley, Aug. 21, 2021, English Premier League
Burnley 0 - 3 Liverpool, May 19, 2021, English Premier League
Liverpool 0 - 1 Burnley, Jan. 21, 2021, English Premier League
Liverpool 1 - 1 Burnley, Jul. 11, 2020, English Premier League
Watch out for this Liverpool player
Egypt's attacker, 31-year-old Mohamed Salah has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Watch out for this Burnley player
England midfielder, 28 year old Josh Brownhill has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How are Burnley coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against Sheffield United, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Fulham 0 - 2 Burnley, Dec. 23, 2023, English Premier League
Burnley 0 - 2 Everton, Dec. 16, 2023, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 1 Burnley, Dec. 9, 2023, English Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 - 0 Burnley, Dec. 5, 2023, English Premier League
Burnley 5 - 0 Sheffield United, Dec. 2, 2023, English Premier League
How are Liverpool coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against West Ham United, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Liverpool 1 - 1 Arsenal, Dec. 23, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 5 - 1 West Ham United, Dec. 20, 2023, English League Cup
Liverpool 0 - 0 Manchester United, Dec. 17, 2023, English Premier League
Union St.-Gilloise 2 - 1 Liverpool, Dec. 14, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool, Dec. 9, 2023, English Premier League
