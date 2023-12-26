Watford vs Bristol City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Watford vs Bristol City Live Score Here
WATFORD!
SPEAK UP, JASON KNIGHT!
"Concealing a goal and then recovering is a bad thing. This is important, especially in the Championship, where the games are always difficult. I'm very happy for the team and the fans."
SPEAK UP, VALERIEN ISMAEL!
"Now We've been in similar situations before, like when we were 2-0 down to Norwich in the first 15 minutes and managed to turn the game around. We believe we can return at any time.
The work we demonstrated in the second half is excellent. what I expected from my team. What we showed in the first half is; This is alarming for everyone, we cannot allow our performance to decline. We were careless, we lost the ball, our decisions were slow and we didn't move the ball quickly as expected.
We are an offensive team, we need possession of the ball to play. When we lose it and don't win duels, we give space to our opponents. In the end, I'm very pleased that we changed the mindset.
We have three number nine shirts who scored 16 goals in total up to this point. now. No player scored more than 10 goals, showing our quality in distributing goals between several players, with everyone involved.
We need everyone, we are a group, not just a team with 11 players. Everyone is important to us and needs to be focused.
The first thing is; is belief, the second is the players' fitness levels, which are really high, and the third is belief. the skill of our cast.
Last week against Preston we were more stable and needed more defenders off the bench. When will you? There are so many offensive players on the bench, we have a better chance of impacting the game.
Today we saw Asprilla, who came in and had an impact. We managed him well in the last few weeks as he was tired, but now he is healthy. back to that level.
Now it's time It's the best time of the year with family, but with a victory we will put a smile on our faces; for the fans, the people who work for the club, the players. We can enjoy it with the family, recharge our batteries and move forward on Tuesday, against Bristol City.
It will be It's another difficult game, but we're back at home in front of our fans. Now it's time only try hard, maintain that level with 100% of our performances. If we do this, we will have a better chance of winning the game."