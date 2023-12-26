Watford vs Bristol City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Game

Photo: Disclosure/Watford
"We showed a lot of resilience. We performed really well for most of the game and apart from 10-15 minutes we were on top and got a deserved result.

"Concealing a goal and then recovering is a bad thing. This is important, especially in the Championship, where the games are always difficult. I'm very happy for the team and the fans."

"Now We've been in similar situations before, like when we were 2-0 down to Norwich in the first 15 minutes and managed to turn the game around. We believe we can return at any time.

The work we demonstrated in the second half is excellent. what I expected from my team. What we showed in the first half is; This is alarming for everyone, we cannot allow our performance to decline. We were careless, we lost the ball, our decisions were slow and we didn't move the ball quickly as expected.

We are an offensive team, we need possession of the ball to play. When we lose it and don't win duels, we give space to our opponents. In the end, I'm very pleased that we changed the mindset.

We have three number nine shirts who scored 16 goals in total up to this point. now. No player scored more than 10 goals, showing our quality in distributing goals between several players, with everyone involved.

We need everyone, we are a group, not just a team with 11 players. Everyone is important to us and needs to be focused.

The first thing is; is belief, the second is the players' fitness levels, which are really high, and the third is belief. the skill of our cast.

Last week against Preston we were more stable and needed more defenders off the bench. When will you? There are so many offensive players on the bench, we have a better chance of impacting the game.

Today we saw Asprilla, who came in and had an impact. We managed him well in the last few weeks as he was tired, but now he is healthy. back to that level.

Now it's time It's the best time of the year with family, but with a victory we will put a smile on our faces; for the fans, the people who work for the club, the players. We can enjoy it with the family, recharge our batteries and move forward on Tuesday, against Bristol City.

It will be It's another difficult game, but we're back at home in front of our fans. Now it's time only try hard, maintain that level with 100% of our performances. If we do this, we will have a better chance of winning the game."

Vicarage Road is The stadium of Watford Football Club, located in Watford, England. With capacity for more than 20 thousand fans, it is It is a historic place for the club, where they experienced memorable moments. The stadium has undergone several renovations over the years to meet modern standards, providing a vibrant atmosphere on match days. É It is a stage where Watford demonstrates its talent and skill, often hosting renowned teams from the Premier League and other competitions. Vicarage Road is It is a symbol of the fans' passion for the club and preserves the essence of English football, being a focal point for the local community and fans who support Watford fervently in every home match .
In the last head-to-head clashes between Watford and Bristol City, Watford put in a dominant performance. In the last five matches, Watford won three games and drew two, demonstrating superiority in recent history. Highlights include the 6-0 victory in February 2021 and the 3-0 victory in January 2018, both results favoring Watford. Although there have been some goalless draws, such as in November 2022 and November 2020, Watford have shown defensive consistency. However, there have been even moments, such as the 3-2 defeat in August 2017. Overall, Watford have generally had the upper hand in recent clashes, putting in a stronger performance compared to Bristol City.
Bristol City have had an eventful series of games, delivering mixed results. In the last 10 games in the Championship, they managed three wins, three draws and four defeats. The team demonstrated an ability to score goals, averaging more than one goal per game, but also faced defensive challenges, conceding goals in almost every match. Important victories over teams like Hull, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday stand out, however, they also faced difficulties against teams like Norwich and Southampton, suffering narrow defeats. Bristol City appears to be showing consistency in attack, but may need to strengthen its defense to ensure more consistent results in the competition.
Watford had a very positive performance in the last few Championship games. In the last five matches, they have won three wins, one draw and one defeat. The team showed consistency, especially in attack, scoring goals regularly. Highlights include the 5-1 defeat of Preston and the victories against Blackburn and Norwich, both by tight scores. The team also managed to hold on to difficult draws, such as against Southampton and Millwall. Despite the defeat to Ipswich, Watford demonstrated an offensive and consistent game. The team seems to be in good shape and with a strong mentality to compete in the championship, showing a very positive overall performance in the last few matches.
The Watford vs Bristol City game will be played at Vicarage Road, with a capacity at 21.577 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the EFL Championship: Watford vs Bristol City live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
