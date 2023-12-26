Bournemouth vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Bournemouth vs Fulham?
If you want to watch Bournemouth vs Fulham live on TV, it will be available on USA Network
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Bournemouth vs Fulham match in Premier League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Watch out for this Fulham player
With the suspension of the Mexican Raúl Jiménez and the doubt of Willian, Alex Iwobi, who has been one of the incorporations in this past summer market, is the reference up top. Iwobi has scored four goals this season. He has not scored since last December 6 where he scored a brace against Nottingham Forest.
Watch out for this Bournemouth player
Dominic Solanke is the third highest scorer in the Premier League with 12 goals, the same as Mohamed Salah and second only to Erling Haaland. The 26-year-old English striker is coming off the back of a hat trick and has five goals in his last three games.
News - Fulham
Despite qualifying for the semifinals of the Carabao Cup, they have lost their last two Premier League matches. With 21 points they are in 13th position with nine points above the relegation places.
News - Bournemouth
The team coached by Andoni Iraola is in a good dynamic, having won three consecutive victories and six matches without losing. With 22 points, they are 12th in the Premier League, ten points ahead of the relegation places and 12 points away from the European places.
Background
A total of 15 times Bournemouth and Fulham have met, with Bournemouth winning on seven occasions. Twice Fulham have won, while six meetings have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in April 2023 where Bournemouth won 2-1.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Vitality Stadium, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1910 and has a capacity for 11379 spectators.
Preview of the match
Bournemouth and Fulham will meet on Tuesday, December 26 in the 19th Premier League match of the season.
