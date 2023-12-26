Preston North End vs Leeds United LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Preston North End vs Leeds United Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Preston North End vs Leeds United live, as well as the latest information from Deepdale Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Preston North End vs Leeds United live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Preston North End vs Leeds United match live on TV and online?
The Preston North End vs Leeds United match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Preston North End vs Leeds United?
This is the kick-off time for the Preston North End vs Leeds United match on December 26, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 hrs. -
Bolivia: 8:30 hrs. -
Brazil: 9:30 a.m. -
Chile: 8:30 hrs. -
Colombia: 7:30 hrs. -
Ecuador: 7:30 hrs. -
Spain: 14:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 8:30 hrs. -
Peru: 7:30 hrs. -
Uruguay: 9:30 hrs. -
Argentina: 9:30 hrs. -
Bolivia: 8:30 hrs. -
Brazil: 9:30 a.m. -
Chile: 8:30 hrs. -
Colombia: 7:30 hrs. -
Ecuador: 7:30 hrs. -
Spain: 14:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 8:30 hrs. -
Peru: 7:30 hrs. -
Uruguay: 9:30 hrs. -
Refereeing team
Referee: Joshua Smith.
Key player at Leeds United
One of the players to keep in mind in Leeds United is Joel Piroe, the 24-year-old Dutch-born center forward, has played 23 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has one assist and nine goals, these against; Ipswich Town, Milwall twice, Watford FC, Bristol City, Plymouth, Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town.
Key player in Preston North End
One of the most outstanding players in Preston North End is Will Keane, the 30-year-old Irish-born center forward has played 17 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and six goals, these against; Bristol City, Sunderland AFC, Stoke City twice, Huddersfield Town and Watford FC.
History Preston North End vs Leeds United
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2018, Leeds United dominate the record with two wins, there have been two draws and Preston North End have won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Leeds United with seven goals to Preston North End's four.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Leeds United with seven goals to Preston North End's four.
Actuality - Leeds United
Leeds United has been developing a good role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 23 games, is in the number three position in the standings with 45 points, this was achieved after winning 13 games, drawing six and losing four, leaving a goal difference of +19, this after scoring 41 goals and conceding 22.
Leeds United 3 - 2 Middlesbrough
- Last five matches
Leeds United 3 - 2 Middlesbrough
Blackburn Rovers 0 - 2 Leeds United
Sunderland AFC 1 - 0 Leeds United
Leeds United 1 - 1 Coventry City
Leeds United 4 - 0 Ipswich Town
Actuality - Preston North End
Preston North End has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 23 matches they are in the 13th position in the standings with 32 points, this score was achieved after winning nine matches, drawing five and losing nine, they have also scored 29 goals and conceded 40, for a goal difference of -11.
Preston North End 0 - 2 Q P R
- Last five matches
Preston North End 0 - 2 Q P R
Norwich City 0 - 0 Preston North End
Huddersfield Town 1 - 3 Preston North End
Preston North End 1 - 5 Watford FC
Swansea City 2 - 1 Preston North End
The match will be played at the Deepdale Stadium
The match between Preston North End and Leeds United will take place at the Deepdale Stadium in the city of Preston (England), the stadium is where Preston North End Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1875 and has a capacity for approximately 23,450 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Preston North End vs Leeds United match, valid for matchday 24 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.