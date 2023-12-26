Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Image: Millwall

Update Live Commentary
10:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Millwall vs Queens Park RangersLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Millwall vs QPR match.
9:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Millwall vs QPR live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:50 PMan hour ago

Retrospect

There have been 80 matches between the two teams in history, with MIllwall winning 33, drawing 23 and QPR winning 24 of them. In the Championship there have been 30 games, with seven wins for Millwall, 10 for QPR and 13 draws. Millwall have hosted Queens Park Rangers 38 times at home, with 20 wins, 12 draws and six defeats. In the Champinship there have been 15 games, with five wins, seven draws and three defeats.
9:45 PMan hour ago

Probable QPR

Queens Park Rangers' probable team for the match is: Begovic, Adomah, Dunne, Clarke-Salter and Paal; Dozzell, Field, Dixon-Bonner, Smyth and Chair; Dykes.
9:40 PMan hour ago

Probable Millwall

Millwall's probable team for the match is: Sarkic, Leonard, Harding and Cooper; Norton-Cuffy, Saville, Flemming, Mitchell and Wallace; Bradsahw and Watmore.
9:35 PMan hour ago

Absentees

Millwall will be without De Norre, who is still out injured. On the QPR side Fox, Clarke-Salter and Dunne are also out injured.
9:30 PM2 hours ago

Championship!

Both teams are at the bottom of the table, in the race to avoid dropping to England's third tier. QPR are in 22nd place with 20 points, four above Sheffield Wednesday and seven above Rotherham. Millwall are in 20th place with 23 points, one above Huddersfield, one below Stoke and four behind Birmingham and Plymouth.
9:25 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: QPR

Queens Park Rangers come into the game on the back of two defeats and a draw. On Wednesday (13), at home, the draw was goalless against Plymouth. On Saturday (16), away to Sheffield Wednesday, goals from Cadamarteri and Musaba turned the game around after Diaby opened the scoring with an own goal. And on Saturday (23), the defeat was 1-0 to Southampton, with a goal from Harwood-Bellis.
9:20 PM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Millwall

Millwall are coming off the back of one defeat and two draws in their last games. On Wednesday (13), they lost 3-2 away to Leicester, with goals from Vestergaard, Daka and Ricardo Pereira, while Bradshaw and Nisbet scored. On Saturday (16), it was a 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield, with Norton-Cuffy opening the scoring for Millwall and Burgzorg finding the equalizer for Huddersfield. And on Saturday (23), it was a 0-0 draw away to Stoke.
9:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023-24 EFL Championship match: Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

