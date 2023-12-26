Millwall vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There have been 80 matches between the two teams in history, with MIllwall winning 33, drawing 23 and QPR winning 24 of them. In the Championship there have been 30 games, with seven wins for Millwall, 10 for QPR and 13 draws. Millwall have hosted Queens Park Rangers 38 times at home, with 20 wins, 12 draws and six defeats. In the Champinship there have been 15 games, with five wins, seven draws and three defeats.
Probable QPR
Queens Park Rangers' probable team for the match is: Begovic, Adomah, Dunne, Clarke-Salter and Paal; Dozzell, Field, Dixon-Bonner, Smyth and Chair; Dykes.
Probable Millwall
Millwall's probable team for the match is: Sarkic, Leonard, Harding and Cooper; Norton-Cuffy, Saville, Flemming, Mitchell and Wallace; Bradsahw and Watmore.
Absentees
Millwall will be without De Norre, who is still out injured. On the QPR side Fox, Clarke-Salter and Dunne are also out injured.
Championship!
Both teams are at the bottom of the table, in the race to avoid dropping to England's third tier. QPR are in 22nd place with 20 points, four above Sheffield Wednesday and seven above Rotherham. Millwall are in 20th place with 23 points, one above Huddersfield, one below Stoke and four behind Birmingham and Plymouth.
Last Matches: QPR
Queens Park Rangers come into the game on the back of two defeats and a draw. On Wednesday (13), at home, the draw was goalless against Plymouth. On Saturday (16), away to Sheffield Wednesday, goals from Cadamarteri and Musaba turned the game around after Diaby opened the scoring with an own goal. And on Saturday (23), the defeat was 1-0 to Southampton, with a goal from Harwood-Bellis.
Last Matches: Millwall
Millwall are coming off the back of one defeat and two draws in their last games. On Wednesday (13), they lost 3-2 away to Leicester, with goals from Vestergaard, Daka and Ricardo Pereira, while Bradshaw and Nisbet scored. On Saturday (16), it was a 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield, with Norton-Cuffy opening the scoring for Millwall and Burgzorg finding the equalizer for Huddersfield. And on Saturday (23), it was a 0-0 draw away to Stoke.
