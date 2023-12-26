Dundee vs Celtic LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Dundee FC vs Celtic FC Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Dundee FC vs Celtic FC live, as well as the latest information from Dens Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Dundee FC vs Celtic FC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Dundee FC vs Celtic FC match live on TV and online?
The Dundee FC vs Celtic FC match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Dundee FC vs Celtic FC?
This is the kick-off time for the match Dundee FC vs Celtic FC on December 26, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:45 hrs. -
Bolivia: 11:45 hrs. -
Brazil: 12:45 hrs. -
Chile: 11:45 hrs. -
Colombia: 10:45 hrs. -
Ecuador: 10:45 hrs. -
Spain: 17:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 11:45 hrs. -
Peru: 10:45 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. -
Referee Team
Referee: G. Stewart.
Key player at Celtic FC
One of the players to keep in mind in Celtic FC is Matthew O'Riley, the 23-year-old Danish-born center forward, has played 18 games so far in the Scottish Premiership 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has five assists and nine goals, these against; Ross County, Aberdeen, Dundee FC, Livingston, Motherwell, Hearts, St. Johnstone, Hinernian and Kilmarnock.
Key player in Dundee FC
One of the most outstanding players in Dundee FC is Amadou Bakayoko, the 27 year old Sierra Leonean born center forward has played 16 games in the current edition of the Scottish Premiership, in the total of games he already has one assist and four goals, these against; Kilmarnock, St. Mirren twice and Rangers FC.
History Dundee FC vs Celtic FC
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2019, Celtic FC dominate the record with five wins, no draws have been recorded and Dundee FC have won zero meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Celtic FC with 17 goals to Dundee FC's five.
Actuality - Celtic FC
Celtic FC has been developing a good role in the current edition of the Scottish Premiership, because after playing a total of 19 games, is in the number one position in the standings with 45 points, this was achieved after winning 14 games, drawing three and losing two, leaving a goal difference of +31, this after scoring 45 goals and conceding 14.
Celtic FC 4 - 1 Hibernian
- Last five games
Kilmarnock 2 - 1 Celtic FC
Celtic FC 2 - 1 Feyenoord
Celtic FC 0 - 2 Hearts
Celtic FC 2 - 0 Livingston
Actuality - Dundee FC
Dundee FC has had a bad performance in the Scottish Premiership 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 16 matches they are in the seventh position in the standings with 21 points, this score was achieved after winning five matches, drawing six and losing five, they have also scored 20 goals and conceded 23, for a goal difference of -3.
Dundee FC 4 - 0 St. Mirren
- Last five matches
Dundee FC 4 - 0 St. Mirren
Dundee FC 1 - 2 Hibernian
Motherwell 3 - 3 Dundee FC
Rangers FC 3 - 1 Dundee FC
Ross County 0 - 1 Dundee FC
The match will be played at the Dens Park Stadium
The match between Dundee FC and Celtic FC will take place at the Dens Park Stadium in the city of Dundee (Scotland), the stadium is where Dundee Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1899 and has a capacity for approximately 12,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Dundee FC vs Celtic FC live, valid for the 20th matchday of the Scottish Premiership 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
