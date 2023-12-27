Brentford vs Wolverhampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Brentford vs Wolverhampton in Premier League?
If you want to watch Brentford vs Wolverhampton live on TV, it will be available on Peacock
What time is the match Brentford vs Wolverhampton in Premier League?
This is the kickoff time for the Brentford vs Wolverhampton match on December 27, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Bolivia: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Chile: 2:30 PM&
Colombia: 1:30 PM
Ecuador: 1:30 PM
USA (ET): 2:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Paraguay: 2:30 PM
Peru: 1:30 PM
Uruguay: 3:30 PM
Watch out for this Wolverhampton player
Hee-Chan Hwang has nine goals this season, eight of them in the Premier League. The South Korea international attacker has not scored since December 5 against Burnley. This is his third season at the club and he has already surpassed the previous two at this stage of the season. This is his best goal tally since the 2019/20 season during his time at Salzburg.
Watch out for this Brentford player
In the absence of Bryan Mbeumo, who is injured until March, the reference in attack is Yoane Wissa. The 27-year-old striker is an international of the Democratic Republic of Congo national team and has scored three goals this season. However, he has not scored for his club since October 21 against Burnley.
News - Wolverhampton
They are coming off a 2-1 home win over Chelsea. Sterling had the first clear chance of the match on the half-hour mark on a counterattack. Toti's header was saved by goalkeeper Petrovic in a warning from Wolves. At the start of the second half, Lemina headed wide from Pablo Sarabia's corner kick. In stoppage time, Doherty scored the second to give O'Neil Gary's side the victory. Just before the final whistle, Nkunku reduced the deficit with a header to make it 2-1.
They have won only two of their last six games. They are in 11th place with 22 points, 12 points off the European places and ten points clear of the relegation places.
News - Brentford
In their last match they lost 1-2 on the scoreboard against Aston Villa. They took the lead on the verge of half-time after Lewis-Potter's goal. Before the end of the first half they made it 2-0, but Wissa's goal was disallowed for offside. With 20 minutes to go, the game changed after Ben Mee was sent off for a straight red card. Aston Villa took advantage of their superiority to turn the game around with goals from Alex Moreno and Watkins. At the end of the half, the match was stopped and Aston Villa also finished with ten men, although Brentford left empty-handed.
They are coming off three straight defeats and have lost five of their last six games. With 19 points they are in 13th position, seven points clear of the relegation places.Numerous absentees for this match, which will be without the injured Ajer, Dasilva, Henry, Hickey, Mbeumo, and Schade. In addition to Toney's suspension, Ben Mee, who received a straight red card in the last game, and Onyeka, who received his fifth yellow card against Aston Villa, will also miss the game due to suspension.
Background
A total of 26 times Brentford and Wolverhampton have faced each other, with a favorable balance for the latter, who have won in 13 meetings. Sheffield United have won 10 times and the remaining three matches ended in a draw. The last time they met was in April in a match that Wolverhampton won 0-2.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium, which was inaugurated on September 1, 2020 and has a capacity of 17,250 spectators.
Preview of the game
Brentford and Wolverhampton will meet on Wednesday, December 27 in the 19th Premier League match of the season.
