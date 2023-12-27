Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match for Premier League Match?
This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Crystal Palace of December 27th in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
December 27, 2023
|
14:30
|
|
Argentina
|
December 27, 2023
|
16:30
|
|
Bolivia
|
December 27, 2023
|
14:30
|
|
Brazil
|
December 27, 2023
|
16:30
|
|
Chile
|
December 27, 2023
|
16:30
|
|
Colombia
|
December 27, 2023
|
14:30
|
|
Ecuador
|
December 27, 2023
|
14:30
|
|
Spain
|
December 27, 2023
|
21:30
|
|
Mexico
|
December 27, 2023
|
13:30
|
Paramount +
|
Peru
|
December 27, 2023
|
14:30
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Crystal Palace's center forward Jean-Philippe Mateta. The French striker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Jean-Philippe Mateta knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Crystal Palace.
Last Crystal Palace lineup:
D. Henderson; T. Mitchell, M. Guehi, J. Andersen, J. Ward, N. Clyne; J. Schlupp, J. Riedewald, C. Richards, M. Olise; J. Mateta.
Watch out for this Chelsea player:
For this match, the player to watch will be right winger Mikhail Mudryk. The Ukrainian star since his arrival has been surrounded by great expectations from the Chelsea fans and he has gradually proved that it was worth paying so much for the Ukrainian star, so Mikhail Mudryk could exploit his ability at any moment of the match and give his teammates the victory.
Chelsea's last line-up:
D. Petrovic; A. Disasi, T. Silva, B. Badiashile, L. Colwill; M. Caicedo, C. Gallagher; R. Sterling, C. Palmer, M. Mudryk; N. Jackson.
Background:
Chelsea and Crystal Palace have met on a total of 59 occasions (33 Chelsea wins, 15 draws, 11 Crystal Palace wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the Chelsea side. In terms of goals, 102 goals have fallen in favor of Chelsea, while 53 have been scored in favor of Crystal Palace. Their last meeting dates back to the 22/23 season in the 20th round of the Premier League where Chelsea beat Crystal Palace by the minimum.
About the Stadium
Stamford Bridge has been the home of Chelsea FC since its foundation in 1905. The stadium is named after the London Borough in which it is located, Stamford Bridge. The stadium's capacity has varied over the years due to expansions and renovations, however, it currently holds a total of approximately 40,000 spectators. Stamford Bridge has witnessed many notable moments in soccer history. Chelsea have won several titles both domestically and internationally, and the stadium has hosted matches in the Premier League, FA Cup and European competitions.
Another season at the office for Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace has normally been fighting against relegation over the last few seasons in the Premier League and although this time is no exception, the truth is that this season Crystal Palace has shown that it has prepared itself to try to separate itself from the red zone of the Premier League, although nothing is certain for the Eagles, nothing is certain for the Eagles with already a good part of the campaign behind them, simply, a couple of defeats could put the team back to a place to enter the relegation zone, so they must take advantage of the fact that they only have the Premier League as competition and work hard to stay in the first division.
Back to the top
Chelsea has been in mourning for quite some time now after winning the UEFA Champions League a few years ago, the "Blues" team since then started a period of decline that not even the most expensive signings have been able to avoid, however, it seems that little by little the bad streak is coming to an end and this half of the season, Chelsea has begun to lift its face after reaching the semifinals of the Carabao Cup, now, it is time to start scoring points for the end of the championship in the second half of the year 2024 to have hopes of fighting for a qualification place for international club competitions in Europe and thus, return the glory that has been away from the London team for some time now.
The adventure continues
The beginning of the 2023-24 campaign in the Premier League has already passed and now with a stretch of the road already traveled, the teams are preparing to close the year in the best way with the objective of resuming a convenient rhythm that allows them to dream with great objectives and illusions in the face of the final part of the season in the first six months of next year. Likewise, little by little, it is starting to become clear which teams will fight for the Premier League crown, which teams will seek a place in the European competitions and which teams will experience the drama of not being relegated at the end of the campaign.
Kick-off time
The Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match will be played at Stamford Bridge, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 2:30 pm ET.
