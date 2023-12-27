Everton vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for Everton vs Manchester City live on Match day 19 of the Premier League 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Everton vs Manchester City live on Matchday 19 of Premier League 2023, as well as the latest information from Goodison Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Other matches in Wednesday's Premier League Match day 19 2023
In addition to this match between Everton and Manchester City, the matches of Brentford vs Wolves and Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, are the matches of this 19th Premier League matchday tomorrow, without a doubt a very exciting day, full of important teams and players of the highest quality that will look to give their best in this day which closes another round of Premier League fixtures.
Where and how to watch live online Everton vs Manchester City in Premier League Match day 19 2023
The Everton vs Manchester City match will not be broadcast on television.
Everton vs Manchester City can be tuned into Paramount+ streams.
If you want to watch Everton vs Manchester City live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee for this matchday 19 in the Premier League 2023
The central referee in charge of the matchday 19 will be referee John Brooks, who will have the task of bringing order to this match where three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will try to bring this match to a good conclusion in the meeting of both teams in this 19th Premier League match day.
What time is Manchester United vs Aston Villa match day 19 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for Everton vs Manchester City on 27 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:15
Bolivia: 17:15
Brazil: 17:15
Chile: 17:15
Colombia: 5.15pm
Ecuador: 5:15pm
Spain: 21:15 hours
United States: 3:15pm PT and 4:15pm ET
Mexico: 14:15 hours
Paraguay: 17:15 hours
Peru: 17:15 hours
Uruguay: 17:15 hours
Venezuela: 17:15 hours
Japan: 03:15 hours
India: 00:15 hours
Nigeria: 00:15 hours
South Africa: 00:15
Australia: 05:15 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:15France 21:15 Italy 21:15
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on their best players and all the talent for this match that promises to be the best in this 19th round of the Premier League 2023.
Background
The record is clearly in favour of Manchester City, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 11 games won by Manchester City, 3 draws and only one win for Everton, so City will be favourites to take the three points, in addition to the good moment they are experiencing in the Premier League, and as champions in the Club World Cup.
How is Everton arriving?
Everton is living a dark future, as they are close to the relegation zone, they have just lost 2-1 against Tottenham and are desperately looking for points to get away from the red zone that is chasing them in 17th position with a record of 8 wins, 2 draws and 8 defeats with only 16 points, this is how the two teams arrive to what will be the closure of this Week 19 in the Premier League, a match that has two very important teams in England but with very different paths in the overall table of the competition.
How is Manchester City coming along?
Manchester City comes from playing the Club World Cup and winning the trophy by defeating Fluminense 4-0 so that without surprises they managed to lift their first trophy in this competition, they return to activity in the Premier League, where they are in 5th position with 34 points, but with two matches pending and a record of 10 wins, 4 draws and 3 defeats, they will look to return with a win and be able to aspire to the 4th position, they will face a strong Everton team as visitors, so a very close match is expected, full of intensity, goals and emotions.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Everton vs Manchester City, corresponding to Match day 19 of the Premier League 2023. The match will take place at the legendary Goodison Park at 14:15.