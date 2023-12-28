Brighton vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham in the Premier League?
What time is the Brighton vs Tottenham match in the Premier League?
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Bolivia: 2:30 PM
Brazil: 3:30 PM
Chile: 2:30 PM&
Colombia: 1:30 PM
Ecuador: 1:30 PM
USA (ET): 2:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Paraguay: 2:30 PM
Peru: 1:30 PM
Uruguay: 3:30 PM
News - Tottenham
The Spurs have already emerged from the crisis of November and early December where they had five games in a row without winning and four of them were draws. Now they have returned to the results from the beginning and have three consecutive victories. They are in Champions League positions, 4th with 36 points, three behind Aston Villa and Liverpool and four behind Arsenal, which leads the Premier League.
News - Brighton
With this tie they still have not won and have now gone three consecutive games without winning in the Premier League. Their last victory was at home on December 6. They are ninth in the Premier League with 27 points, one point behind the Red Devils and seven behind the European places.
