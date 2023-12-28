Brighton vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: Getty Images

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brighton vs Tottenham in addition to the latest information emerging from the Falmer Stadium.
How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham in the Premier League?

If you want to watch the Brighton vs Tottenham match live, it can be followed on television through USA Network


What time is the Brighton vs Tottenham match in the Premier League?

This is the start time of the Brighton vs Tottenham match on December 28, 2023 in various countries:


Argentina: 3:30 PM

Bolivia: 2:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Chile: 2:30 PM&

Colombia: 1:30 PM

Ecuador: 1:30 PM

USA (ET): 2:30 PM

Spain: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Paraguay: 2:30 PM

Peru: 1:30 PM

Uruguay: 3:30 PM

Be careful with this Tottenham player

Heung Min Son after the absence of Kane in the Spurs forward. He has 11 goals in 19 games this 2023/24 season. The South Korean is only three goals away from surpassing last season's records. He just scored against Everton in the last game.

 

 

Watch out for this Brighton player

Evan Ferguson has six goals this season in 21 games. The young 19-year-old Irish player scored ten goals last season. He hasn't scored since last November 25 against Nottingham Forest

 

News - Tottenham

The team led by Ange Postecoglou has just won against Everton 2-1 at home. Despite Danjuma's scare in the first minute, he sent the ball to the crossbar. The Spurs reacted quickly and Richarlison made the score 1-0, scoring against his former team. Before reaching 20 minutes, Son extended the lead on the scoreboard. Everton, who already finished the first half better, came out energized after passing through the locker room and scored 2-1, although Clavert Lewin's goal was disallowed due to a previous foul. Kulisevski did not close the match and Andre Gomes reduced the gap. In injury time, Danjuma had the tying goal, but he sent the ball high.

 

The Spurs have already emerged from the crisis of November and early December where they had five games in a row without winning and four of them were draws. Now they have returned to the results from the beginning and have three consecutive victories. They are in Champions League positions, 4th with 36 points, three behind Aston Villa and Liverpool and four behind Arsenal, which leads the Premier League.

News - Brighton

Brighton arrives after drawing 1 at Crystal Palace. In a match where they had the first chance at the beginning of the match with a double chance, but Adingra ran into the goalkeeper and on the rebound it fell to Carlos Baleba, but it didn't hit him well at all. The local team warned and before the end of the first half they took the lead on the scoreboard with a header from Ayew. De Zerbi moved the bench in the second half and had several chances to equalize. However, we had to wait for the equalizer, as it came eight minutes from time with a header from Welbeck, which hit the post and went in. Even the former Arsenal and Manchester United player was able to score the winning goal.

 

With this tie they still have not won and have now gone three consecutive games without winning in the Premier League. Their last victory was at home on December 6. They are ninth in the Premier League with 27 points, one point behind the Red Devils and seven behind the European places.

Background

A total of 25 times Tottenham and Brighton have faced each other with a favorable balance for the Spurs, who have won on 16 occasions, Brighton has won six times, while three duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in April where Tottenham won 2-1 thanks to goals from Son and Kane, the latter currently at Bayern Munich. Spurs have won four of the last five times they have faced Brighton
The stadium

The match will be played at the Falmer Stadium, a stadium that was inaugurated in July 2011 and has a capacity for 31,800 spectators.

 

 

Match preview

Brighton and Tottenham will face each other this Thursday, December 28, in the match corresponding to matchday 19 of the Premier League
