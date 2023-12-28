Arsenal vs West Ham LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Arsenal vs West Ham Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Arsenal vs West Ham match.
What time is Arsenal vs West Ham match for Premier League Match?
This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs West Ham of December 28th in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
December 28, 2023
|
15:15
|
|
Argentina
|
December 28, 2023
|
17:15
|
|
Bolivia
|
December 28, 2023
|
15:15
|
|
Brazil
|
December 28, 2023
|
17:15
|
|
Chile
|
December 28, 2023
|
17:15
|
|
Colombia
|
December 28, 2023
|
15:15
|
|
Ecuador
|
December 28, 2023
|
15:15
|
|
Spain
|
December 28, 2023
|
21:15
|
|
Mexico
|
December 28, 2023
|
14:15
|
Paramount +
|
Peru
|
December 28, 2023
|
15:15
Watch out for this West Ham player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Mexican defensive midfielder; Edson Alvarez. The Ajax-based midfielder has left a great taste in the mouths of Hammers fans every time he takes the field, as Álvarez has proven to have the grit and fangs to fight for every ball that is contested anywhere on the field. Likewise, Edson Álvarez has become a fundamental part of West Ham's tactical set-up, so he could be the factor that balances the scales in West Ham's favor.
West Ham's final lineup:
A. Areola; B. Johnson, A. Ogbonna, K. Mvaropanos, V. Coufal, E. Alvarez, T. Soucek; S. Benrahma, P. Fornals, M. Kudus; J. Bowen.
Watch out for this Arsenal player:
For this match, the player to watch will be midfielder Bukayo Saka. The English player of the Gunners is very loved by the fans of the team and he has been responsible for giving them a couple of joys, making magic with the ball when it enters the domain of his feet, evading opponents until reaching the small area to put in a cross or a cross shot to give Arsenal the advantage in the match.
Last Arsenal line-up:
D. Raya; B. White, W. Saliba, Gabriel, O. Zinchenko; M. Odegaard, D. Rice, K. Havertz; B. Saka, G. Jesus, G. Martinelli.
Background:
Arsenal and West Ham have met on a total of 149 occasions (71 Arsenal wins, 42 draws, 36 West Ham wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the Arsenal side. In terms of goals, 274 goals have gone Arsenal's way, while 174 have gone West Ham's way. Their last meeting dates back to the 22/23 season in the 31st round of the Premier League where Arsenal drew 2-2 with West Ham.
About the Stadium
The Emirates Stadium is the home of Arsenal Football Club and is located in Islington, a district in the north of London, England. The Emirates Stadium was opened in July 2006, replacing Arsenal's former home stadium, Highbury. The construction of the stadium was a significant and costly project for the club. The stadium has a capacity of around 60,704 spectators, making it one of the largest soccer stadiums in England. The stadium houses the Arsenal Museum, which showcases the club's history and achievements over the years, including trophies, memorabilia and highlights.
Fighting to get into the Big Six places
On the other hand, West Ham Hammers are looking to climb back up a few places and get back into the big six in the Premier League, but so far West Ham have performed well this season, so the omens for the end of the campaign are good in West London. However, West Ham must also improve some negative points that have caused the loss of some points so far in the tournament, such is the case of the defensive saga as the difference between goals scored and conceded is very minimal, same difference that in the future could take its toll.
There is a championship to be won
Since Mikel Arteta took the reins of Arsenal, only good news has come to the Gunners, returning to the UEFA Champions League this season and gradually becoming one of the candidates to win everything in England, however, as far as the Premier League is concerned, there is a wound that has not yet healed and that is to win the league trophy. After what happened last year, Arsenal wants to fight again until the last day for the coveted cup, however, they never imagined that in a season where they are finally beginning to overtake Manchester City in their quest to get out of the shadow of the king, Liverpool would appear to complicate their mission to win the championship this coming year.
The adventure continues
The beginning of the 2023-24 campaign in the Premier League has already passed and now with a stretch of the road already traveled, the teams are preparing to close the year in the best way with the objective of resuming a convenient rhythm that allows them to dream with great objectives and illusions in the face of the final part of the season in the first six months of next year. Likewise, little by little, it is beginning to become clear which teams will fight for the Premier League crown, which teams will seek a place in the European competitions and which teams will experience the drama of not being relegated at the end of the campaign.
Kick-off time
The Arsenal vs West Ham match will be played at Emirates Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 3:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Arsenal vs West Ham!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.