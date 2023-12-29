Genoa vs Inter de Milán LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Genoa vs Inter Milan live on Match day 18 of Serie A 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for the Genoa vs Inter Milan live matchday 18 of Serie A 2023, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Other matches this Friday on Match day 18 of Serie A 2023
In addition to this match between Genoa and Inter Milan, Fiorentina vs Torino, Napoli vs Monza and Lazio vs Frosione, are the matches of this 18th match day tomorrow in Serie A, undoubtedly a very exciting day, full of important teams and top quality players who will seek to give their best in this day that closes another day in Serie A Calcio, this will be the last date in 2023 as the weekend will be the closing of this year and the beginning of 2024.
Where and how to watch live online Genoa vs Inter Milan in Serie A match day 19 2023
The Genoa vs Inter Milan match will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Genoa vs Inter Milan match can be tuned in from the Star+ streams.
If you want to watch Genoa vs Inter Milan live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 18 will be Daniele Doveri, who will have the task of bringing order to this match where three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will try to bring this match to a successful conclusion in the match day 18 of the Serie A.
What time is Genoa vs Inter Milan match day 18 in Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for the match Genoa vs Inter Milan on 29 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 15:45
Bolivia: 15:45
Brazil: 15:45
Chile: 15:45
Colombia: 3:45pm
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m.
Spain: 20:45 hours
United States: 14:45 hours PT and 15:45 hours ET
Mexico: 13:45 hours
Paraguay: 16:45 hours
Peru: 4:45pm
Uruguay: 16:45 hours
Venezuela: 16:45 hours
Japan: 03:45 hours
India: 00:45
Nigeria: 00:45 hours
South Africa: 00:45
Australia: 05:45 hours
United Kingdom ET: 20:45 hours
France 21:45 hours
Italy 21:45 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match, which promises to be one of the most exciting, full of intensity and goals.
Background
The record leans towards Inter Milan, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 10 wins for Inter Milan, one draw and four victories for Genoa, so tomorrow the visitors will be favourites to take the three points and continue as overall leaders.
How is Inter Milan coming along?
Inter Milan for its part comes from defeating Lecce 2-1, to continue as overall leader of Serie A, being undoubtedly the best team of the season, they are the leader with a record of 14 games won, 2 draws and only one loss with a total of 44 points, will seek to continue the good streak and to continue at the top of the overall table, in this way the two teams come to the 18th day of the most important tournament in Italy, we are talking about Serie A.
How does Genoa arrive?
Genoa comes from defeating Sassuolo 2-1 in a match where they were superior and managed to get the win, in the standings they are in 13th position with a record of 5 wins, 4 draws and 8 defeats with a total of 19 points, tomorrow they will try to take advantage of playing at home and with their fans to face and defeat one of the best teams in Serie A as it is Inter Milan, in this way Genoa arrives to one more day in Serie A.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Genoa vs Inter Milan, match day 18 of the Serie A season. The match will take place at the Stadium Luigi Ferraris at 13:45.