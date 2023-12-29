Luton Town vs Chelsea LIVE Score Updates (0-2)

ADVERTISEMENT
This is how Madueke's goal was scored
HALF TIME
⏱️ 45'
⏱️ 40'
⚽ GOOOAAAALLL
A good Chelsea counter-attack that culminated with a powerful shot from Madueke, which went into the top corner. Pochettino's men extend the lead.
⏱️ 30'
🟨 27'
Here's how Palmer scored to put Chelsea ahead
Para regalo navideño, el de la defensa del Luton a Cole Palmer 🎁#PremierLeagueDAZN ⚽🏴 pic.twitter.com/UZHAdcEGhM — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) December 30, 2023
⏱️ 20'
⏱️ 18'
⏱️ 17'
⚽ GOOOOAAAAALLL
Luton Town's gift and they gave the ball to Palmer, who took advantage to put Chelsea ahead.
⏱️ 5'
⏱️ 1'
Chelsea's starting eleven
Luton Town's starting eleven
All set
Match Referees
Jarred Gillett: VAR Referee
H. Lennard: Assistant
S. Ledger: Assistant
Craig Pawson: 4th Umpire
A victory to close 2023 out of relegation
XI Chelsea
XI Luton Town
Almost two months without winning away from Stamford Bridge
WE CAME BACK
Stay tuned to follow Luton Town vs Chelsea
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
News - Chelsea
With this victory, Chelsea moved into mid-table, in 10th position with 25 points, 11 points behind the European places and ten above the relegation zone. The London team has won only two of the last five matches they have played in the Premier League. They have not won away from home since November 6 and have lost their last four away games.
News - Luton Town
Despite two wins in a row, they find themselves in the relegation zone. They are 18th with 15 points, just one point out of the relegation places.
Background
