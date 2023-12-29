Luton Town vs Chelsea LIVE Score Updates (0-2)
Photo: Getty Images

8:24 AM18 minutes ago

This is how Madueke's goal was scored

8:24 AM18 minutes ago

HALF TIME

First half ends 0-2 in favor of Chelsea
8:19 AM23 minutes ago

⏱️​ 45'

The referee adds five minutes of stoppage time.
8:14 AM28 minutes ago

⏱️​ 40'

Luton Town not giving up despite second blow to their fortunes
8:09 AM33 minutes ago

​⚽​ GOOOAAAALLL

CHELSEA GOAL. GOAL BY MADUEKE. 

A good Chelsea counter-attack that culminated with a powerful shot from Madueke, which went into the top corner. Pochettino's men extend the lead.

 

8:04 AM38 minutes ago

⏱️​ 30'

We reached the half-hour mark
7:59 AM43 minutes ago

​🟨​ 27'

Yellow for Jacob Brown for a hard tackle on Gallagher, who has been left lying down
7:54 AMan hour ago

Here's how Palmer scored to put Chelsea ahead

7:49 AMan hour ago

⏱️​ 20'

Adebayo gets a touch of the ball and Petrovic makes a good save.
7:44 AMan hour ago

⏱️​ 18'

Barkley's free-kick is just over the bar.

 

7:39 AMan hour ago

⏱️​ 17'

Good start from Brown and a dangerous foul for Luton Town.
7:34 AMan hour ago

​⚽​ GOOOOAAAAALLL

CHELSEA GOAL. GOAL BY PALMER. 

 

Luton Town's gift and they gave the ball to Palmer, who took advantage to put Chelsea ahead.

 

7:29 AMan hour ago

⏱️​ 5'

First dangerous arrival for the blues with Conor Gallagher's finish.
7:24 AMan hour ago

⏱️​ 1'

THE MATCH BEGINS. The first possession of the match goes to Luton Town.
7:19 AMan hour ago

Chelsea's starting eleven

They play with a 4-2-3-1 formation.

 

7:14 AMan hour ago

Luton Town's starting eleven

The home team plays with a 3-4-2-1 formation

 

7:09 AM2 hours ago

All set

The players take the field. The match will start in a few moments
7:04 AM2 hours ago

Match Referees

Paul Tierney: Head Referee

Jarred Gillett: VAR Referee

H. Lennard: Assistant

S. Ledger: Assistant

Craig Pawson: 4th Umpire

6:59 AM2 hours ago

A victory to close 2023 out of relegation

 Luton Town wants three points at home against Chelsea with the aim of finishing the year in the permanence positions
6:54 AM2 hours ago

XI Chelsea

Several changes in Chelsea's eleven

6:49 AM2 hours ago

XI Luton Town

This is the eleven that the home team will start with

6:44 AM2 hours ago

Almost two months without winning away from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have lost their last four games away from home. In this course they have added 10 points out of a possible 27 away from their stadium.
6:39 AM2 hours ago

WE CAME BACK

 In a few minutes the match between Luton and Chelsea will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
6:34 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow Luton Town vs Chelsea

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Luton Town vs Chelsea as well as the latest information from Kenilworh Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
6:29 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Luton Town vs Chelsea in Premier League?

If you want to watch Luton Town vs Chelsea live on TV, it will be available on USA Network


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

6:24 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Luton Town vs Chelsea match in Premier League?

This is the kickoff time in several countries:


Argentina: 6:30 AM

Bolivia: 5:30 AM

Brazil: 6:30 AM

Chile: 5:30 AM

Colombia: 4:30 AM

Ecuador: 4:30 AM

USA: 7:30 AM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Paraguay: 7:30 AM

Peru: 7:30 AM

Uruguay: 8:30 AM

Venezuela: 7:30 AM

England: 12:30 AM

Australia : 21:30 AM

India: 16:45 AM

6:19 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Chelsea player

One of the Blues' signings last summer, Jackson, from Villarreal. In 22 games, he has scored eight goals and one assist this season. The Senegal international attacker has not scored since December 16 against Sheffield United. In his last match he scored, but the VAR disallowed it.

 

6:14 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Luton Town player

Elijah Adebayo has four goals in this season 2023/24. The 25-year-old English striker is the reference in the attack of this team. He has not scored since last December 10 in his team's defeat against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

 

6:09 AM3 hours ago

News - Chelsea

Chelsea left the three points at Stamford Bridge, but with suspense until the end. At the start of the match Mudryk put the blues ahead on the scoreboard. The Ukrainian could even have scored the second, but Henderson denied him. Just when it looked like the home side would go into the break with the lead, they conceded a goal in stoppage time. Olise made it 1-1 before the players went to the dressing room. After a second half with few chances except for Eze's free kick. The final stretch was crazy with a goal by Jackson, which was disallowed and with clear chances for both teams. However, everything was decided in the 89th minute with a penalty that Madueke took and converted it to give the three points to Pochettino's team.

 

With this victory, Chelsea moved into mid-table, in 10th position with 25 points, 11 points behind the European places and ten above the relegation zone. The London team has won only two of the last five matches they have played in the Premier League. They have not won away from home since November 6 and have lost their last four away games.

6:04 AM3 hours ago

News - Luton Town

They have just won at home against Sheffield United, bottom of the English league. Duel between two teams recently promoted to the top flight of English soccer. The match started well for Luton, who took the lead with a goal by Doughty. Sheffield United warned in the final stretch of the first half and on the hour mark Mcburnie equalized. Eight minutes later the home side turned the game around with a goal from Ahmedhodziz. However, two own goals within four minutes of each other put the visitors back in front. In stoppage time, Slimane had a chance to equalize, but sent the ball over the top of the goal.

 

Despite two wins in a row, they find themselves in the relegation zone. They are 18th with 15 points, just one point out of the relegation places.

5:59 AM3 hours ago

Background

A total of 42 times Luton Town and Chelsea have met, with the Blue side winning 19 times, Luton Town winning 12 times and Chelsea drawing 11 times. The last time they met was last August at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea won 3-0. The last time Chelsea played at Kenilworth Road in a Premier League fixture was in 1991 and they do not have fond memories as they lost 0-2.
5:54 AM3 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at Kenilworth Road, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1905 and has a capacity of 11,500 spectators.

 

5:49 AM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

Luton Town and Chelsea will meet this Saturday, December 30 in the 20th Premier League match of the season.
5:44 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Luton Town vs Chelsea match in Premier League

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match.
