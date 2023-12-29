Benfica vs Famalicão LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Primeira Liga Game

ADVERTISEMENT
BENFICA!
SPEAK UP, JOÃO PEDRO SOUSA!
"We expect different difficulties and plan to impose different challenges on Benfica. Our way of thinking cannot vary depending on the opponent. We discuss the difficulties we have in finishing. Right now, it can't be a concern for us in this game. We know it is This is an aspect to improve, but in this game, the concern is come in with a well-defined plan, try to impose our game, score goals and win the match", he stressed.
"É The quality of both players is unquestionable, but we also need to be rational. Two other players with different profiles will enter and this change of profile could create other problems for us,” he said.
SPEAK UP, ROGER SCHMIDT!
In my opinion, Famalicão is excellent. playing very well, not just because he is well positioned in the League. They play quality tactical football and have a clear plan for how to behave with and without the ball. They play from the defense, and have special characteristics, such as many crosses, exchanges of positions between players and players on the flanks who can accelerate attacks. They have a very strong striker in the center, who is especially efficient at crossing, so it's a good choice. I need to be careful. They always challenge you to play an intense game, they are prepared for it. We expect a difficult game. Physically and tactically, we need to be at a high performance level. We have some problems to solve for tomorrow. [Friday], but at the moment I am completely focused on the available players. I see a team that in training is very well, in great shape, and when we lose some players, it's great. always an opportunity for others to stand out. Sometimes these moments are necessary. This could be an advantage for the following weeks. If some players do a really good job tomorrow, they'll be fine. [Friday], they could become more than just an option at the bank.
I believe you have already completed this course. we played a lot of good games this season. This was affected by our performance in the Champions League, as we were not at a higher level, but I see that, at this point, we are already at a higher level. there is A few weeks ago, the team has been playing at a very good level. The approach is It's a little different from last season, because we have different players in certain positions, but the balance is back. In attack, we are good, with a lot of versatility. We are strong in moments of pressure and in transitions after we recover the ball. There are There are several aspects in which, just like the previous season, we showed a very good level, but a little different from last season. We need to be more efficient. É something we need to improve. We must make the best use of opportunities, as we have wasted many chances to score. This is This is the biggest evolution we can make. The statistic is clear. But for me, it's It’s important to create chances. I see joy on the field, a lot of connection between the players and a lot of work. The synergy is there. I believe we are at the same level as last season.
Nico [Otamendi] is suspended and is Out of game. The decision to give Angel [Di María] a few extra days was made a few days ago. for some time, for personal reasons, but also because he had many games for Benfica and his national team. Considering the games we have in the coming weeks and months, with a difficult schedule, it was smart to give him a few extra days of rest. As for Casper [Tengstedt], he was injured yesterday [Wednesday], he's still struggling. out of tomorrow's game; [Friday] and probably for the next games in January. We need to find solutions, but we have a cast of great quality and different options. We will have a very good team on the field tomorrow; [Friday]."