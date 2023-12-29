Benfica vs Famalicão LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Primeira Liga Game
JOÃO PEDRO SOUSA:

"The game we played there recently, the quality of the game we had for a long time, must be clearly present. The ability to work, the way we always try to play the game to win it, needs to be clearly present,” began the coach in his press conference before the match.

"We expect different difficulties and plan to impose different challenges on Benfica. Our way of thinking cannot vary depending on the opponent. We discuss the difficulties we have in finishing. Right now, it can't be a concern for us in this game. We know it is This is an aspect to improve, but in this game, the concern is come in with a well-defined plan, try to impose our game, score goals and win the match", he stressed.

"É The quality of both players is unquestionable, but we also need to be rational. Two other players with different profiles will enter and this change of profile could create other problems for us,” he said.

ROGER SCHMIDT:

"We want to play a good game, we aim to achieve victory, that's it. our objective. We played against Famalicão last year. a few weeks, for the Portuguese Cup, so we know perfectly well that we will face an extremely organized, compact team, with a lot of quality, both collectively and individually, especially in the offensive zone. We know that we will need patience to decide the game, just as it was in the Cup, and tomorrow we will decide. will be in the same way. We expect a difficult game, but we are well prepared. The team spirit is strong. good. We are ready to make a good presentation.

In my opinion, Famalicão is excellent. playing very well, not just because he is well positioned in the League. They play quality tactical football and have a clear plan for how to behave with and without the ball. They play from the defense, and have special characteristics, such as many crosses, exchanges of positions between players and players on the flanks who can accelerate attacks. They have a very strong striker in the center, who is especially efficient at crossing, so it's a good choice. I need to be careful. They always challenge you to play an intense game, they are prepared for it. We expect a difficult game. Physically and tactically, we need to be at a high performance level. We have some problems to solve for tomorrow. [Friday], but at the moment I am completely focused on the available players. I see a team that in training is very well, in great shape, and when we lose some players, it's great. always an opportunity for others to stand out. Sometimes these moments are necessary. This could be an advantage for the following weeks. If some players do a really good job tomorrow, they'll be fine. [Friday], they could become more than just an option at the bank.

I believe you have already completed this course. we played a lot of good games this season. This was affected by our performance in the Champions League, as we were not at a higher level, but I see that, at this point, we are already at a higher level. there is A few weeks ago, the team has been playing at a very good level. The approach is It's a little different from last season, because we have different players in certain positions, but the balance is back. In attack, we are good, with a lot of versatility. We are strong in moments of pressure and in transitions after we recover the ball. There are There are several aspects in which, just like the previous season, we showed a very good level, but a little different from last season. We need to be more efficient. É something we need to improve. We must make the best use of opportunities, as we have wasted many chances to score. This is This is the biggest evolution we can make. The statistic is clear. But for me, it's It’s important to create chances. I see joy on the field, a lot of connection between the players and a lot of work. The synergy is there. I believe we are at the same level as last season.

Nico [Otamendi] is suspended and is Out of game. The decision to give Angel [Di María] a few extra days was made a few days ago. for some time, for personal reasons, but also because he had many games for Benfica and his national team. Considering the games we have in the coming weeks and months, with a difficult schedule, it was smart to give him a few extra days of rest. As for Casper [Tengstedt], he was injured yesterday [Wednesday], he's still struggling. out of tomorrow's game; [Friday] and probably for the next games in January. We need to find solutions, but we have a cast of great quality and different options. We will have a very good team on the field tomorrow; [Friday]."

GAME STAGE:

The Estádio da Luz is located in Lisbon. It is an icon of Portuguese football, home of Sport Lisboa and Benfica. Located in Lisbon, it is located in Lisbon. It is one of the largest stadiums in Portugal and a center of great significance for fans of the club and football in general. Opened in 2003, it has a capacity for more than 65,000 spectators and is already open to the public. It has been the scene of countless exciting moments, from crucial Benfica games to international events. Its modern architecture and impressive infrastructure make it a landmark in the country’s sporting panorama. In addition to being a venue for football matches, the Estádio da Luz is an international venue. It is an important tourist spot, offering guided tours to visitors, providing an immersive experience into the history and passion for football.
CONFRONTATION HISTORY:

In the last clashes between Benfica and Famalicão, Benfica demonstrated dominance, maintaining a consistent advantage. In the last five games, Benfica won three times, showing their superiority on the field. There was a pattern of victories for Benfica with scores of 2-0 and even 2-0. an impressive 5-1 victory. Famalicão, on the other hand, had a more challenging performance, with a minimal 1-0 victory in one of the previous games, but generally faced difficulties in overcoming Benfica. Sporadic draws and some defeats have marked the recent history of these clashes. Benfica generally demonstrated solid dominance in these head-to-head clashes, while Famalicão struggled to destabilize Benfica's strength.
HOW DOES FAMALICÃO ARRIVE?

Famalicão had an irregular performance in their last games in the Primeira Liga (LP). In the last nine matches, they have won one, four draws and four defeats. The team faced challenges against prominent teams, such as FC Porto and Benfica, resulting in defeats by significant scores. Despite this, they showed resilience by obtaining draws against teams like Portimonense and Vizela. Their last significant victory was against Camacha, with a result of 5-0. Overall, Famalicão faced ups and downs, seeking consistency and improvements in their performance for the next matches in the competition ;ão.
HOW DOES BENFICA ARRIVE?

Benfica had a consistent performance in the last few games, winning important victories. He stood out with three consecutive victories in the Portuguese League, triumphing over Braga, Farense and Chaves. However, they faced some draws, such as against AVS and Inter in the Champions League, as well as a goalless draw against Moreirense. It presented a significant victory over Sporting CP, its local rival, consolidating itself as a strong competitor in the national league. Despite a defeat to Real Sociedad, the team's overall performance was solid, demonstrating an ability to score goals and secure crucial victories, whilst remaining competitive in multiple competitions.
The game will be played at Luz Stadium

The Benfica vs Famalicão game will be played at Luz Stadium, with a capacity at 65.000 people.
