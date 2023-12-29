Porto vs Chaves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Porto vs ChavesLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Porto vs Chaves match.
How to watch Porto vs Chaves Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Porto vs Chaves live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and GolTV Espanol, GOLTV, Fanatiz USA app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
Gustavo Correia will be the referee for the match, with Inácio Pereira and Luís Costa as assistants. The VAR will be led by Vasco Santos, with João Bessa Silva as assistant.
Probable Chaves
Chaves' probable team for the match is: Moura, Rodrigues, Vitoria and Nogueira; Correia, Machado, Nwakali and Langa; Benny, Jô and Hernández.
Probable Porto
Porto's probable team for the match is: Diogo Costa, João Mário, Pedro, Cardoso and Sanusi; Pepê, Eustáquio, Varela and Galeno; Evanilson and Taremi.
Injuries
Porto will be without Pepe for the match, as well as injured Samuel Portugal and Marcano, and Gabriel Veron, who has left the club for Cruzeiro. Chaves only have Sandro Cruz, injured, who is doubtful for the match.
Sergio Conceição!
Before the match Sérgio Conceição spoke about Veron's departure and Francisco Conceição: "He's a quality player, that's why FC Porto signed him. Now, in those 26 games, he hasn't played a full game because he's been systematically injured. We have a medical department that works very well to recover players, but then it's up to the players. We monitor the players for three hours, but then there's all the invisible training in which the player has to prepare. There are one or two injury-prone players who need to be treated with more attention, be even more professional... Imagine: our training session starts at 9:15 and I have players arriving here at 7:50. Training starts at 10:30. This is very important, because soccer is faster, more intense, there are more games per season and the player has to realize that he depends on his body. For one reason or another, Verón has had the misfortune to be injured many times. When he recovered, in the first training session with a bit of intensity, he'd get injured again, in a game where he was on the pitch for five or ten minutes, he'd get injured... We did everything we could to help Verón succeed. Now it's up to him, in this new stage of his career, to prepare well and justify the quality that led FC Porto to invest in him. That was the choice in the last game. It's not because you play with more attackers that you score more goals, just as it's not because you defend with more people that you don't concede. That's basic. What matters is the whole dynamic. When you have Francisco and Galeno, it's different from having Pepê and Iván Jaime, for example, who exploit the inside game much more and occupy another space. We've played 4x2x4, but I don't want to do that just yet. But it's a solution, even over the course of games, because Francisco has a very well-defined space where he gets off balance, Galeno exactly the same, while other players in the same position already want different things in the game too. In this defined strategy, depending on the characteristics of the players and what we want for the team, I will always choose an eleven to win, regardless of whether it's Francisco, António, Manuel or Joaquim. For me, it's exactly the same".
Primeira Liga
Porto are in third place in the Primeira Liga with 31 points, two clear of Braga and Vitória, two behind Benfica and three behind Sporting. Meanwhile, Chaves are bottom of the competition with just 10 points, two below Gil Vicente, Rio Ave and Vizela.
Probable Chaves
Chaves come into the match on the back of one win and two defeats. On December 1, at home, they won 2-1 against Vizela, with goals from Hector Hernández and Jô, while Essende netted. On the 10th, away to Estoril, the defeat was 4-0, with goals from Rodrigo Gomes (2), Marques and Tavares. And on Sunday, at home, the defeat was 3-1 to Casa Pia, with goals from Clayton (2) and Tiago Dias, while Jô netted.
Probable Porto
Porto come into this match with two wins and one defeat in their last games. On December 13, at home in the Champions League, they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-3, with goals from Galeno (2), Taremi, Pepe and Francisco Conceição, while Skian, Eustáquio (own goal) and Eguinaldo all scored. On Monday (18), they lost 2-0 away to Sporting, with goals from Gyokeres and Pedro Gonçalves. And on Saturday at home, in the League Cup, they beat Leixões 2-1, with goals from Francisco Conceição and Taremi, while Fabinho scored for Leixões.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga match: Porto vs Chaves Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.