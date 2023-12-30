Manchester City vs Sheffield United LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Manchester City vs Sheffield United match for Premier League Match?
This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Sheffield United of December 30th in several countries:
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
December 30, 2023
|
10:00
|
|
Argentina
|
December 30, 2023
|
12:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
December 30, 2023
|
10:00
|
|
Brazil
|
December 30, 2023
|
12:00
|
|
Chile
|
December 30, 2023
|
12:00
|
|
Colombia
|
December 30, 2023
|
10:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
December 30, 2023
|
10:00
|
|
Spain
|
December 30, 2023
|
16:00
|
|
Mexico
|
December 30, 2023
|
9:00
|
Paramount +
|
Peru
|
December 30, 2023
|
10:00
Watch out for this Sheffield United player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Sheffield United's iconic center forward Cameron Archer. The British attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether he has the ball under his control or not, so the rival defenses must always be alert as Cameron Archer knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal in favor of Sheffield United.
Sheffield United's final lineup:
W. Foderingham; A. Trusty, J. Robinson, G. Baldock; Y. Larouci, O. Norwood, V. Costa, J. Bogle; A. Brooks, A. Ben Slimane; C. Archer.
Watch out for this Manchester City player:
For this match, the player to watch will be midfielder Jack Grealish. The English player of the Citizens is very loved by the fans of the team and he has been in charge of giving them a couple of joys, making magic with the ball when it enters the domain of his feet, evading the rivals until reaching the small area to put a brilliant cross or a cross shot to give Manchester City the advantage in the match.
Last Manchester City line-up:
Ederson; K. Walker, J. Stones, R. Dias, N. Aké; R. Lewis, Rodri; B. Silva, P. Foden, J. Grealish; J. Alvarez.
Background:
Manchester City and Sheffield United have met on a total of 123 occasions (52 Manchester City wins, 34 draws, 37 Sheffield United wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Manchester City side. In terms of goals, 203 goals have fallen in favor of Manchester City, while 179 have been in favor of Sheffield United. Their last meeting dates back to the 23/24 season in Premier League matchday 3 where Manchester City beat Sheffield United 1-2.
About the Stadium
The Etihad Stadium is the home stadium of Manchester City Football Club and is located in Manchester, England. The stadium was inaugurated in 2003 under the name "City of Manchester Stadium". Originally, it was built to host the Commonwealth Games in 2002. After the games, the stadium was adapted for soccer and became the home of Manchester City. The Etihad Stadium has a capacity of around 53,000 spectators, making it one of the largest soccer stadiums in England. In 2011, the stadium was renamed Etihad Stadium due to a sponsorship deal with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates. Such sponsorship deals are common in soccer and contribute significantly to club revenues.
They are in contention for relegation
On the other side of the coin, Sheffield United have different obligations and a more complicated outlook unlike City. To begin with, Sheffield United arrives to this match obliged, in need or perhaps in urgent need of points as they are currently in the red zone of the general table, also, there is no improvement in the collective soccer of the Blades, so the hopes of getting out of the relegation zone and that the teams close to the last three places in the table have a setback are reduced as the matchdays go by. The mission is clear at the moment, win as many games as possible and hope for a miracle to save them at the end of the campaign.
A climb back up the table
Manchester City returns to the Premier League as the reigning world champions after winning the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia against Fluminense, so now Pep Guardiola's side will have to focus on taking three points in every Premier League matchday as Arsenal and Liverpool have tightened up the pace and have seriously entered the race to lift the coveted trophy of the best soccer league in the world at the end of the campaign, However, should they fail to take advantage of these early/late season commitments, Manchester City could be saying goodbye to their monarchy in England as the excessive fixture load in the final part of the season could take its toll on them.
The adventure continues
The beginning of the 2023-24 campaign in the Premier League has already passed and now with a stretch of the road already traveled, the teams are preparing to close the year in the best way with the objective of resuming a convenient rhythm that allows them to dream with great objectives and illusions in the face of the final part of the season in the first six months of next year. Likewise, little by little, it is beginning to become clear which teams will fight for the Premier League crown, which teams will seek a place in the European competitions and which teams will experience the drama of not being relegated at the end of the campaign.
Kick-off time
The Manchester City vs Sheffield United match will be played at Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Manchester City vs Sheffield United!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.